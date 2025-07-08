Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) Expands CashX to African Specialty Retailers as Strategic Beachhead into Diaspora Markets

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), an AI-powered retail fintech platform, today announced the deployment of the CashX Financial Services Kiosk (FSK) at Afia Grocery, a leading African specialty retailer in Louisville, KY. This activation is the first in a nationwide rollout targeting over 250 diaspora-centered locations, establishing Alpha Modus as a major player in the rapidly growing U.S. remittance and underbanked financial services market.





With a signed lease and revenue-share agreement in place, the Louisville deployment marks a strategic shift for Alpha Modus—from individual pilot placements to a scalable, national diaspora strategy. The company’s partner CashX kiosk provides seamless access to digital financial services such as check cashing, international money transfers, bill pay, mobile top-ups, and gift cards , all within an intelligent, automated environment.

“This is more than just a product launch—it’s the beginning of a movement,” said Tim Matthews, Head of Strategic Deployment at Alpha Modus. “We are positioning CashX at the heart of diaspora communities that move billions of dollars internationally each year. Our model is built for trust, access, and scale.”

By embedding its technology inside culturally trusted retail environments—starting with African specialty grocers—Alpha Modus is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of underbanked and cash-reliant populations. The company will expand its footprint into additional diaspora-focused markets, including Latino, Caribbean, and Southeast Asian communities, each of which represents a high-volume remittance and cash-centric economic segment.

“Our hyperlocal approach flips the script on traditional banking models,” added Chris Chumas, Chief Sales Officer. “Instead of asking these communities to come to us, we’re meeting them where they already shop, send money, and transact. This is how we win market share—and this is how we create long-term shareholder value.”

The U.S. diaspora remittance market exceeds $150 billion annually, with growing demand for convenient, localized, and digital-first solutions. Alpha Modus aims to capture a significant share of this market by leveraging:

Exclusive retail real estate access

Turnkey kiosk infrastructure

Recurring revenue via revenue-sharing

AI-powered transaction data and optimization

An expanding portfolio of method patents for the use of AI and data analytics in brick-and-mortar retail.



This latest deployment follows ecosystem integrations with VSBLTY, Shelf Nine, and Genmega—further strengthening Alpha Modus’s go-to-market velocity and platform defensibility. With over a dozen additional deployments in contract or active installation, the company is on pace to accelerate revenue growth across multiple verticals, geographies, and use cases.

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD)

Alpha Modus is revolutionizing the retail landscape through its AI-driven technologies that power digital financial services, smart retail analytics, and targeted marketing experiences. Through the CashX platform partner ecosystem, and a growing patent portfolio, the company is enabling brick-and-mortar retailers to offer next-generation customer experiences—and capturing recurring revenue at the intersection of fintech and retail media. Learn more at www.alphamodus.com.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69e6023a-d350-43bf-88bd-297624f9a49f



