GlobalFoundries to Acquire MIPS to Accelerate AI and Compute Capabilities

MALTA, N.Y. and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced a definitive agreement to acquire MIPS, a leading supplier of AI and processor IP. This strategic acquisition will expand GF’s portfolio of customizable IP offerings, allowing it to further differentiate its process technologies with IP and software capabilities.



“MIPS brings a strong heritage of delivering efficient, scalable compute IP tailored for performance-critical applications, which strategically aligns with the evolving demands of AI platforms across diverse markets,” said Niels Anderskouv, president and chief operating officer at GlobalFoundries. “Through this acquisition, we will expand our capabilities to offer customers more flexible solutions, paired with our differentiated process technologies and world-class manufacturing to help them build best-in-class products. This acquisition will be a powerful step forward to push the boundaries of efficiency and performance across a broad range of applications in automotive, industrial and datacenter infrastructure.”

MIPS recently expanded its processor IP offerings, based on open RISC-V specification, with the launch of its Atlas portfolio, a comprehensive suite of compute cores designed for real-time and application processing as well as specialized AI edge processing cores. Additionally, MIPS also introduced Atlas Explorer, a virtual platform that enables optimization of performance, power and area to shift-left in the design cycle.

“Becoming part of GlobalFoundries marks the start of a bold new chapter for MIPS,” said Sameer Wasson, CEO of MIPS. “GF’s proven track record in delivering differentiated technologies through a secure, global manufacturing footprint will enhance our ability to accelerate innovation and scale our solutions—unlocking new opportunities in the Physical AI space and driving even greater value for our customers.”

The acquisition of MIPS is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025. Following the acquisition, MIPS will continue to operate as a standalone business within GF and serve its customers across a broad range of technologies.

About MIPS

MIPS is the leading provider of compute subsystems for autonomous platforms in automotive, industrial, and embedded markets. With a 40-year heritage in RISC computing innovation and safety capable processing, MIPS is uniquely positioned to simplify the adoption of Physical AI in industrial robotics and automotive applications. MIPS technology is based on the open specification RISC-V instruction set architecture, featuring MIPS pioneering, patented, multi-threaded capabilities to move beyond proprietary legacy architecture lock-ins. For more information, please visit MIPS.com.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented and diverse team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

