net2phone’s AI Agent Named a 2025 AI Agent Product of the Year Award Winner

TMCnet award honors net2phone for its innovative solution leveraging artificial intelligence to automate tasks and elevate performance across business functions

Newark, NJ, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a solutions provider of AI-powered communications-as-a-service, today announced that net2phone’s AI Agent has been named a 2025 AI Agent Product of the Year Award winner by TMCnet, a leading news portal covering trends in communications and technology.

net2phone’s AI Agent utilizes conversational AI and machine learning to provide businesses and organizations with a scalable and cost-effective solution for automating many routine operations across sales, support, and administrative functions. net2phone’s AI Agent does more than answer support inquiries or product questions- it performs tasks such as scheduling appointments and processing orders to accelerate and optimize workflows throughout the organization.

“Our AI Agent drives better bottom-line results by empowering businesses to re-align their work forces,” said Jonah Fink, CEO of net2phone. “AI Agent handles – at scale - routine operations across the enterprise to achieve significant, sustained reductions in operating cost and substantial increases in productivity while freeing employees to focus on higher value challenges. We are delighted that TMCnet has recognized net2phone’s AI Agent’s transformative capabilities with an AI Agent Product of the Year Award.”

TMCnet’s AI Agent Product of the Year Awards recognize groundbreaking products that leverage the power of artificial intelligence to deliver exceptional user experiences, drive significant business impact, and redefine what is possible with AI agents.

“net2phone’s AI Agent incorporates the latest advancements in conversational AI to provide customers with exceptional experiences across voice and text channels and in most widely used languages and dialects,” said Zali Ritholtz, net2phone’s COO. “Our AI Agent not only follows the customer’s business rules and leverages external APIs to handle routine customer questions including order status and product availability inquiries, but it also executes more complex tasks such as managing appointments and processing product returns.”

About net2phone:

net2phone is an AI-powered communications solutions provider enabling organizations to analyze and optimize their user experiences with enhanced insight. net2phone’s commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality communications services has earned it a reputation as a leader in both innovation and growth. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.

