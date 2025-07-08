Blue Gold Limited Forms Advisory Board for Blockchain Evolution; Appoints Industry Veteran T. Jack Williams as First Member

NEW YORK, NY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board for Blockchain Evolution. The initiative supports Blue Gold’s mission to pioneer the digitization of real-world assets (RWAs), including gold, while responding to the accelerating demand for decentralized financial instruments.

The newly established Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance on compliance, innovation, tokenization frameworks, and institutional partnerships as Blue Gold seeks to advance its gold-backed digital token initiative.

The Company is proud to appoint T. Jack Williams as the first member of the Advisory Board. Mr. Williams is a fintech industry veteran, widely recognized as the inventor of the electronic gift card. He is the Founder and CEO of B4U Financial LLC, an early mover in providing liquidity solutions for cryptocurrencies to both institutional and retail markets. His leadership background includes serving as CEO of eCommlink, SVP for National Processing Company (NPC), and an eight-year tenure on the Federal Reserve Board's Payment Card Committee.

“I’m excited to collaborate with the Blue Gold team on this exceptional opportunity,” said Mr. Williams. “Tokenized gold is rapidly becoming a core diversification strategy for crypto-native investors, offering the stability of a physical asset while allowing users to remain within the digital asset ecosystem. I look forward to helping shape the next phase of growth.”

Andrew Cavaghan, CEO of Blue Gold, welcomed the appointment, “The launch of our Advisory Board marks a milestone for Blue Gold. Jack’s appointment is the first of several planned additions, bringing together visionary leaders who will help drive innovation, integrity, and institutional trust in our blockchain initiatives.”

Blue Gold’s planned gold token is designed to deliver a transparent, auditable, and liquid gold exposure mechanism.

The Company plans to announce additional Advisory Board members in the coming weeks.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.



Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited’s shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit bluegold.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

For Further Information Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

