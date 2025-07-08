Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. Announces Bold Expansion Plan Powered by Nobel Prize Laureate Management Team, Cutting-Edge AI Healthcare Innovation and $350K Leadership Investment

SEATTLE, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. ( OTC: FITY ), a Nevada-based pioneer in AI-driven drug repurposing and AI-driven functional medicine, today unveiled a transformative Game Plan to achieve a $50 million valuation and lead the $320.6 billion functional medicine market (CAGR 10.9%, Grand View Research). Powered by a dynamic management team, a $350,000 personal investment from its officers and directors, and the innovative AI platform of its wholly owned subsidiary, Fifty1 AI Labs LLC, FITY is set for exponential growth. The Company targets uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market by Q1 2026, with a longer-term objective of listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market. Leadership has deferred all salaries until the $50 million milestone is met, underscoring their unwavering commitment to shareholders.

Game Plan: A Blueprint for Biotech Innovation

FITY's Game Plan is a bold roadmap to reshape healthcare through AI-driven drug repurposing and AI-driven functional medicine, targeting high-growth areas like preventative healthcare in the $5.68 trillion biotech market (CAGR 13.8%, Precedence Research). Key initiatives include:

Uplisting to OTCQB and NASDAQ: Secure OTCQB listing by the first quarter of 2026, and NASDAQ Capital Market listing in the next few years, boosting investor visibility and liquidity.

Strategic Acquisitions: Pursue the acquisition of a biotech startup in the $5–10 million range, with additional targeted acquisitions planned to strengthen R&D capabilities and expand market presence.

Digital Engagement: Launch a minimum viable product website by July 24, 2025, and a fully interactive website by July 31, 2025, at www.fifty1AIlabs.com to connect with shareholders and customers.

R&D Leadership: Invest $1,000,000 in Fifty1 AI Labs LLC to advance AI-driven drug repurposing, aiming for a first discovery by May 2026.

Shareholder Transparency: Host a virtual shareholder conference Q3, 2025, and issue regular press releases to highlight progress, including potential partnerships with industry leaders.

Fifty1 AI Labs LLC: The Heart of AI Innovation

Fifty1 AI Labs LLC, FITY's Delaware-based subsidiary, is the cornerstone of its AI-driven drug repurposing strategy. With a minimum $1,000,000 R&D budget, Fifty1 AI Labs is developing a state-of-the-art AI platform that integrates clinical trial data, patient outcomes, drug interaction profiles, and patent analytics to identify new therapeutic applications for existing drugs. This innovative approach reduces development timelines and costs, accelerating breakthroughs in preventative healthcare "Fifty1 AI Labs LLC is redefining drug discovery, leveraging AI to deliver personalized treatments faster and more efficiently than ever before," said Paul Arora, Chief Executive Officer. "Our platform positions FITY as a trailblazer in the future of healthcare."

Elite Management Team: Driving Unprecedented Growth

FITY's leadership team blends scientific excellence, operational expertise, and strategic foresight, propelling the Company toward its ambitious goals. Key members include:

Paul Arora, Chief Executive Officer: A biotech veteran, Dr. Arora drives FITY's strategic vision, overseeing acquisitions, R&D integration, and execution of the Game Plan's aggressive timelines.

James Orbinski, Senior Scientist: A physician and global health authority who received the 1999 Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of Medicines Sans Frontiers (Doctors without Borders). Dr. Orbinski brings three decades of experience in humanitarian medicine and strategic leadership. Former International President of Médecins Sans Frontières and Founder of Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), Dr. Orbinski enhances operational execution across FITY and Fifty1 AI Labs LLC, aligning global health insights with proven experience developing new and repurposed medicines for large markets, globally.

Nima Sakian, Chief Medical Officer: A serial entrepreneur and veteran consulting physician, Dr. Sakian drives FITY's vision, identifying acquisitions with aggressive execution on market targeting and drug discovery efforts.

Richard Robins, Chief Business Development Advisor: Mr. Robins' expertise in securing high-value partnerships, including large enterprise collaborations, fuels FITY's growth in the $1.55 trillion biotech market (Grand View Research).

Alind Gupta, Chief Technology Officer: An expert in machine learning and causal AI, Dr. Gupta leads the development of Fifty1 AI Labs' AI platform, accelerating drug repurposing and data-driven innovation.

Professors Edward Mills, Glenn Sammis, Kristian Thorlund (as Scientific Advisors): These distinguished academic scientists, with decades of expertise in pharmacology, clinical research, and data science, guide FITY's R&D toward transformative discoveries.

Louis Dron, Strategic Advisor: Mr. Dron's strategic acumen strengthens FITY's market positioning and investor relations, critical for uplisting and shareholder value creation.

Brandon Spikes, Director: A former NFL linebacker and seasoned entrepreneur, Spikes leads 51 LLC, FITY's sports and wellness division, developing AI-informed supplements to capture a share of the $45 billion sports nutrition market (Allied Market Research). His market influence and business savvy amplify FITY's consumer reach.

This powerhouse team—uniting Spikes' consumer reach, Arora's operational leadership, Sakian's biotech strategy, Orbinski's global health expertise, Robins' partnership acumen, and Gupta's AI innovation—drives FITY's disruptive momentum in AI-driven functional medicine and biotech. Backed by the scientific rigor of Mills, Sammis, and Thorlund, and Dron's strategic oversight, this elite group is executing an aggressive roadmap toward uplisting and market leadership. Their shared vision positions FITY to lead the personalized medicine sector, projected to hit $900 billion by 2030 (Statista).



Leadership Commitment: Salary Deferral and $350,000 Investment

In a bold display of confidence, FITY's officers and directors are deferring their salaries for two years and until the Company reaches a $50 million valuation, aligning their interests with shareholders. They have also invested $350,000 of their own capital to fuel R&D and expansion. These funds will bolster Fifty1 AI Labs LLC's $1,000,000 R&D budget and drive strategic acquisitions, underscoring FITY's dedication to innovation and growth. "Our financial commitment and salary deferral reflect our belief in FITY's potential to revolutionize healthcare and deliver exceptional returns," said Paul Arora, Chief Executive Officer.

AI-Driven Functional Medicine and AI-Driven Drug Repurposing

FITY is seizing the $320.6 billion functional medicine market by leveraging AI to deliver personalized, data-driven solutions for chronic diseases. Through Fifty1 AI Labs LLC, the Company is expanding into multiple functional medicine and wellness-related areas, using its AI platform to repurpose existing drugs for novel applications. Strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical leaders strengthen FITY's market position, with plans to establish R&D hubs in Vancouver and to scale operations and cement its leadership in the $1.55 trillion biotech market.

Join us for the release of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.'s Virtual Shareholder Teleconference on X on July 28, 2025, at 4:00 PM EST! Hear from our elite management team as they unveil FITY's transformative AI-driven biotech vision and strategic roadmap. Access the teleconference exclusively on our X @Fifty1Labs.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), a Nevada-based biotech pioneer, is transforming healthcare through AI-driven drug repurposing and functional medicine. Through its subsidiaries, the company delivers innovative, data-driven solutions for preventative healthcare and performance nutrition. Committed to revolutionizing personalized medicine, Fifty 1 Labs is poised to lead the biotech and wellness industries, creating lasting value for shareholders through cutting-edge innovation and strategic growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating performance, business strategy, plans, objectives, and expectations regarding future events or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "could," "would," "continue," "potential," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and may be affected by various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to execute its business plans, economic conditions, market demand, competition, regulatory developments, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

