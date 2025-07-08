AAC Clyde Space to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference July 10th

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAC Clyde Space (OTC: ACCMF), based in Uppsala, Sweden, focused on small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space, today announced that Luis Gomes, CEO, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 10, 2025.

DATE: July 10th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

30 June: AAC Clyde Space has resolved to carry out a directed share issue amounting to approximately SEK 64.5 million

18 June: AAC Clyde Space wins strategic order for first phase of ESA-backed satellite swarm mission

23 May: Major General Lars-Olof Corneliusson elected to the Board of Directors of AAC Clyde Space





About AAC Clyde Space

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with main operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company’s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (Symbol: ACCMF). The Company’s Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

