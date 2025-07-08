Gordian Partners With Canoe Procurement Group, Providing Facilities and Construction Services to Members and Contractors

Vaughan, Ontario, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, has been awarded a program administration and support agreement (Contract: CAN-2023-25-GOR) for facilities and construction services with Canoe Procurement Group of Canada, a trusted Canadian group purchasing organization. This strategic partnership allows Canoe members to take advantage of special pricing and pre-negotiated terms for an innovative construction procurement system, construction project execution and strategic facilities management services.

“At Canoe, we are thrilled to officially launch our Job Order Contracting program in collaboration with Gordian. Canoe is focused on expanding our construction and facilities management offering to our membership across Canada,” said Tyler Hannemann, General Manager of Canoe. “Through this agreement, Canoe members can now leverage Gordian's proven Job Order Contracting solutions and facility assessment tools to manage their infrastructure more efficiently, transparently and compliantly.”

The full suite of services offered to Canoe members at enhanced savings includes Gordian’s Job Order Contracting (JOC) and Gordian’s VFA Facility Condition Assessments and Capital Planning Software. There is an active JOC program in Ontario, and Canoe is currently requesting proposals from contractors to establish a JOC program by September 2025 for the public sector and allied organizations in Alberta. This progress to bring JOC into additional Canadian provinces, reinforces Gordian’s and Canoe’s commitment to a national presence and future growth.

JOC is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) construction delivery method that will enable Canoe members to get repair, maintenance, renovation and straightforward new construction projects completed through local, competitively-awarded Canoe supplier contracts that provide pricing transparency on all work performed. This single-solicitation process enables projects to start faster and creates partnerships between project owners and highly qualified, local contractors. The process is fully compliant with CETA, CFTA, the Ontario Broader Public Sector (BPS) Procurement Directive, the New West Partnership Agreement (NWPTA), the Atlantic Trade and Procurement Partnership (ATPP) and other relevant trade legislation. Preset unit pricing ensures cost control and quick movement from scope to construction, and Gordian’s cloud-based software gives you the power to set milestones and keep your project on track. See the map of available JOC contractors in Ontario here.

"Gordian shares Canoe’s passion for enhancing public spaces that deliver services to Canadians through smart facilities management. We have an office in Ontario and employees across Canada who are deeply invested in their communities," said Kris Gorriarán, President of Gordian. "Our dedicated team is enthusiastic about offering reliable insights, technology, expertise and personalized support to help Canoe members make informed decisions about facility investments, achieve higher construction productivity and enhance cost control and transparency."

Gordian’s strategic facilities management services allow organizations to quickly get the accurate, objective and defensible data needed to understand the current conditions of their facilities to better prioritize facilities budgets and secure funding. Gordian’s assessors help identify assets that can pose risk to public safety and flag those assets to avoid emergency repairs and overtime. By centralizing asset and facility information, Gordian provides forecasting tools to manage and maintain facility condition data more effectively, leveraging that data to optimize budget decisions about maintenance and facility capital planning. 70% of provinces choose Gordian’s VFA Solutions to manage their facilities portfolios.

“Our goal is to continually bring innovative, reliable solutions to our members that save time and resources while supporting local contractors and suppliers,” added Hannemann. “Gordian's deep expertise and commitment to Canadian communities align perfectly with the Canoe approach to public procurement, and we look forward to the positive impact this program will deliver.”

Canoe Procurement Group of Canada members can access Gordian solutions by visiting this dedicated page on gordian.com and submitting a form today.

About Canoe Procurement Group of Canada

The Canoe Procurement Group of Canada works with municipal associations across the country. The associations work with Canoe to provide member organizations with access to preferential pricing on trade-compliant purchasing programs that leverage the collective buying power of all involved. Canoe works hard to specialize in certain product areas and has created customized programs for our membership in response to popular demand. For more information about Canoe or to become a member, please visit canoeprocurement.ca.