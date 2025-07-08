SEGG Media Corporation Launches: Ushering in a New Era of Sports, Entertainment and Gaming Innovation

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark corporate transformation, Lottery.com Inc. has officially rebranded as SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) — Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Media — completing one of the most dynamic turnarounds in recent history. Effective immediately, SEGG Media will begin trading under its new ticker symbol: SEGG.

This milestone marks more than a name change. It signals a definitive close to legacy issues, paving the way for a new era of growth across sports, media and ethical gaming. With the support of shareholders, employees, and strategic partners, SEGG Media is now structurally and financially positioned to emerge as a modern-day global sports and entertainment conglomerate.

Strategic Architecture: One Group, Three Pillars

SEGG Media operates through three distinct yet synergistic verticals:

Sports.com – The global home of sport: Live immersive streaming, sim racing, football, motorsports, eSports, youth driver programs and athlete-driven content. Sports.com Studios, Sports.com Media, and Nook will operate under the sports vertical;

Entertainment – The live experience layer: AI-driven event streaming, music media, hybrid entertainment, fashion and fan engagement platforms. Upon completion of the acquisition of DotCom Ventures, Inc., Concerts.com and TicketStub.com will operate under this vertical; and

Lottery.com – The ethical gaming engine: International lotteries, iGaming, instant wins, sports betting and charity-aligned gaming initiatives. Domestic and global lottery operations, Tinbu, and WinTogether will operate under the gaming vertical.

Together, these pillars form a foundation designed for global expansion, fan engagement and long-term shareholder value creation.

A New Generation Sports & Entertainment Conglomerate

SEGG Media is built for the next generation — a fan-first business model designed to combine immersive media, cash-generative assets and technology-forward experiences. The Company will bring all sports under one roof, while expanding into music, lifestyle, and fashion.

With original content, influencer campaigns, and innovative storytelling documentaries and series produced by Sports.com Studios, SEGG Media aims to redefine how audiences connect with clubs, athletes, teams and leagues. This includes the acquisition and revitalization of trophy assets like football clubs and race teams, unlocking their value through smart structuring, media exposure and global fan penetration.

The Turnaround Journey

Over the last 24 months, SEGG Media has:

Stabilized operations and balance sheet integrity

Appointed world-class leadership and advisors

Expanded into new verticals with asset-backed acquisitions

Secured a $300M equity line of credit

The rebrand and restructure represent the final act of the turnaround — and the opening act of a global growth story.

Shareholder Focus & Financial Strategy

SEGG Media’s next phase is built around:

Revenue-focused execution and brand scalability;

Responsible use of credit and non-dilutive facilities; and

Creating long-term shareholder value through increased market capitalization as a result of strategic acquisitions of cash-generative assets.



What’s Coming Next

Expect major updates in:

Launch of Sports.com branded facilities in international and domestic markets;

Global expansion in motorsports, eSports and sim racing;

Introduction of fashion and lifestyle verticals; and

Premium storytelling from Sports.com Studios



"This is a generational moment. SEGG Media isn’t just the end of a chapter — it’s the birth of a next-generation business," said Matthew McGahan, Chairman of SEGG Media Corporation. "We’re ready to compete with giants, with sharper tech, a youthful fan base and ethical values at the core. To every shareholder who stood with us — thank you. The turnaround is complete. The mission begins now."

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating digital assets such as Sports.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.