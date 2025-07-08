Native Camp brings free English conversation lessons to Brazil

SAO PAULO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Brazil, demand for high-quality English education continues to rise, fueled by the international business growth, the expansion of the digital economy, and the aspirations of a young, connected population. With over 3.4 million users worldwide, Japan-based Native Camp is stepping in with a direct and accessible offer. The English conversation platform, Native Camp, is launching a three-month free English conversation campaign exclusively for users in Brazil.

“There’s a growing recognition in Brazil that English unlocks opportunities for travel, work, and study,” said Yuki Yazawa, General Manager of Native Camp Brazil. “Many people are held back by cost or lack of access to native-level instruction. We hope this campaign removes those barriers and gives people a real chance to build their confidence and skills.”

The campaign gives new users unlimited one-on-one lessons, available online 24/7 with no need for reservations. By registering during the campaign period, users receive monthly coupons covering the full subscription fee (R$309), making the service free for the first three months.

Conversation opportunities with native English speakers

As The Economist put it bluntly, English is the language that has changed the world. It’s the key to unlocking global mobility, better jobs, and access to knowledge, especially in many fields.

Across Latin America, particularly in Brazil, English proficiency remains worryingly low. According to the EF English Proficiency Index, Brazil ranks a drab 81st out of 116 countries, trailing most of its regional peers.

The campaign’s goal is to give learners in Brazil a chance to experience flexible, conversation-focused English learning with native speakers; something often missing from traditional language education in the country. It is designed to remove financial and scheduling barriers that prevent many from progressing in English.

Lessons tailored to different goals

Brazil’s young population has shown strong motivation and adaptability when it comes to digital learning. Native Camp’s model which is online, affordable, and always accessible, matches well with how younger users prefer to learn and practice languages.

Native Camp offers a range of lessons tailored to different levels, from beginner to business English. The Brazil campaign is open to new users only.

