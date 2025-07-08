PathAI Launches Precision Pathology Network to Advance AI-Powered Pathology

BOSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital pathology solutions, today unveiled the launch of the Precision Pathology Network (PPN), a first-of-its-kind network of digital anatomic pathology laboratories powered by PathAI’s AISight®1 Image Management System (IMS). The PPN is designed to enable early access to the latest AI-powered pathology solutions developed by PathAI in collaboration with the biopharma industry, enable participating laboratories to monetize real-world pathology data, support biopharma sponsored evidence generation studies, and enable novel clinical development strategies leveraging AI-pathology.

The PathAI Precision Pathology Network leverages PathAI’s cutting-edge AISight IMS platform as its technological backbone and provides members:

Early Access to AI Innovations: Together, with our biopharmaceutical partners, members will receive prioritized access to new algorithm products being developed by PathAI. These next-generation algorithm products will support the future of precision biomarker testing and patient care, empowering PPN laboratories to offer these solutions immediately once new diagnostic digital tools are commercially available. PathAI currently has a pipeline of such solutions under development with leading pharma partners in the oncology space.

Together, with our biopharmaceutical partners, members will receive prioritized access to new algorithm products being developed by PathAI. These next-generation algorithm products will support the future of precision biomarker testing and patient care, empowering PPN laboratories to offer these solutions immediately once new diagnostic digital tools are commercially available. PathAI currently has a pipeline of such solutions under development with leading pharma partners in the oncology space. New Revenue Pathways Through Real World Data: Facilitated through PathAI and its strategic partners, the PPN provides a standardized framework for member laboratories to securely contribute de-identified pathology data—including whole slide images, pathology reports, and other clinical and molecular data—for use in translational research and collaborative projects with biopharma.

Facilitated through PathAI and its strategic partners, the PPN provides a standardized framework for member laboratories to securely contribute de-identified pathology data—including whole slide images, pathology reports, and other clinical and molecular data—for use in translational research and collaborative projects with biopharma. Unlock Revenue Opportunities in High-Quality Evidence Generation Studies: Achieving 'evidence generation readiness' is crucial, demanding consistent data collection and strict protocol adherence. While PathAI doesn't create readiness, we demystify the process, empowering labs to confidently compete for and win significant evidence generation business.

Achieving 'evidence generation readiness' is crucial, demanding consistent data collection and strict protocol adherence. While PathAI doesn't create readiness, we demystify the process, empowering labs to confidently compete for and win significant evidence generation business. Accelerating therapeutic clinical development with AI-powered pathology: Ability to leverage PathAI’s proprietary algorithms, such as MET-Predict TM2 , which identifies MET-amplified tumors with high accuracy, into PPN-member workflows to support patient identification and screening for clinical trial enrollment.

Ability to leverage PathAI’s proprietary algorithms, such as MET-Predict , which identifies MET-amplified tumors with high accuracy, into PPN-member workflows to support patient identification and screening for clinical trial enrollment. Access to Advanced AI Precision Medicine Tools and Development Frameworks: Members will benefit from the ability to access PathAI's market-leading biomarker discovery Explore™2 product line via AISight, as well as the company’s PLUTO foundation model, enabling novel biomarker research, grant collaboration, and even custom model co-development opportunities.



The Precision Pathology Network connects a diverse group of leading healthcare and research institutions. By bringing together industry, academia, and clinical leaders in pathology, the PPN establishes a broad foundation for innovation in digital diagnostics and data-driven disease insights. Further, by connecting laboratories via a unified digital platform, AISight, the PPN accelerates cross-institution collaboration, helping standardize quality, and ultimately driving forward precision medicine by connecting pathology labs to biopharma R&D in a networked ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to launch the PathAI Precision Pathology Network as a major step toward advancing precision diagnostics,” said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, co-founder and CEO of PathAI. “PathAI is the leading digital pathology company working deeply with the biopharma industry to accelerate their precision medicine goals using AI-powered pathology, who also works with a large network of pathology laboratories who are on the cutting edge and implementing digital within their workflows. This first-of-its-kind network will play a vital role in advancing precision diagnostics and accelerating the adoption of AI in pathology, working to ensure that these innovations translate into improved patient outcomes worldwide.”

PathAI invites additional pathology laboratories and biopharmaceutical organizations to learn more about joining the PPN. Interested labs and partners can visit our landing page to explore how the Precision Pathology Network can support their clinical and research goals.

