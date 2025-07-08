Community Bankshares, Inc. Revolutionizes Access to Capital and Speeds Up Loan Closures for Rural and Small Businesses

LAGRANGE, Ga., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when business owners across the country are fighting against red tape and delays, Community Bankshares, Inc. is delivering where others stall – closing complex government-guaranteed loans in as little as 30 to 45 days. In the first half of 2025, the Georgia-based financial institution closed 57 SBA and USDA loans totaling $256,038,702, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-moving mission-driven lenders in the nation. Community Bankshares is the holding company of Community Bank & Trust , Phoenix Lender Services , and Thomas Financial Group .

In Q2 2025 alone, the company closed:

25 SBA loans via Phoenix’s SBA team totaling $48,765,200 in 15 states.

10 USDA loans via Phoenix’s USDA team totaling $111,376,215 in 5 states.

2 USDA loans via Thomas Financial Group’s team totaling $24,715,000 in 2 states.



"We’re not just providing capital, we’re providing it quickly,” said Chris Hurn, President & CEO of Community Bankshares and Phoenix Lender Services. “Closing a government-guaranteed loan in 30 to 45 days isn’t just rare, it’s transformative. It means our clients can grow, hire, and build when it matters most.”

These record-setting Q2 results build on a powerful Q1, bringing Phoenix’s year-to-date total SBA loans closed to 41 loans for $70.6 million, and Phoenix’s total USDA loans closed to 14 loans for $160.7 million.

As of Q3 of the federal government’s fiscal year FY25 (October 1, 2024 through June 1, 2025), Community Bank & Trust (sister company of both Phoenix and Thomas Financial Group) ranks as the #36 Most Active SBA Lender in the Nation with 86 SBA loan approvals totaling $146,051,200. Even more impressively, CB&T remains the #1 SBA lender headquartered in Georgia, with nearly twice the production of the second place, in-state lender.

“Phoenix Lender Services and Thomas Financial Group have built a reputation on doing what others say can’t be done – fast closings, rural deals, food supply chain projects, and many more, all done with precision,” said Jeremy Gilpin, Chairman of Community Bankshares, Inc. and President and CEO of Community Bank & Trust. “We’re not just financing businesses, we’re building futures.”

Closing loans across 20 states and 1 U.S. territory year-to-date, Community Bankshares, Inc. is fueling growth in industries ranging from construction and energy to healthcare, franchising, and logistics. Recent highlights include:

USDA Commercial – Agriculture Scientific: A South Carolina-based Sustainable Agriculture Project creating high-tech jobs, boosting food security, reducing dependence on imported produce, and reducing carbon emissions.

SBA 7(a) – Comprehensive Therapy Children's Center: SBA 7(a) loan enabled a successful ownership transition for this trusted pediatric therapy clinic in Canton, Georgia, ensuring continued care for children with developmental and neurological needs.

Bridge Lending – Hospitality Project: Closed Over $34 Million in Bridge Loans for USDA B&I loan takeouts in under 40 days.



“Community Bank and Trust’s professionalism and support during the loan process was beyond perfect,” said Tammy Knoop, Owner of Bel-Mar Lanes. “Their kindness and easy mannered approach is a gift.”

“Thomas Financial Group was instrumental in our acquisition of The National Exchange Hotel and the Holbrooke Hotel—not just because they understood the nuances of hospitality lending, but because they delivered when time was critical. Under a tight deadline, they demonstrated incredible speed, efficiency, and unwavering commitment. Their ability to move decisively while maintaining a personal, solutions-oriented approach sets them apart. In a world where delays can derail opportunity, their partnership made all the difference,” said James Gould, Principal at Horizon Hotel Group.

About Community Bankshares, Inc.

Community Bankshares, Inc. is transforming access to capital for small businesses and rural America. Through its subsidiaries – Phoenix Lender Services; Thomas Financial Group; and Community Bank & Trust – the company delivers customized SBA, USDA, and commercial lending services nationwide. Our mission is rooted in empowering local economies, preserving family-run businesses, and supporting job creation through bold, fast, and impactful lending.

About Phoenix Lender Services

Phoenix Lender Services is a nationwide leader in government-guaranteed lending operations, offering full-service loan origination, underwriting, servicing, and regulatory support. PHX specializes in SBA and USDA loans and acts as a trusted Lender Service Provider (LSP) for banks and credit unions across the country.

About Thomas Financial Group

Thomas Financial Group is a high-performance USDA and commercial loan originator, offering sophisticated financing solutions for complex business, hotel, infrastructure, and development projects, particularly in rural or underserved areas.

About Community Bank & Trust

Based in LaGrange, GA, Community Bank & Trust provides personalized financial services to individuals and businesses across the Southeast and nationwide. As the top-producing SBA lender headquartered in Georgia, CB&T is committed to expanding access to capital and economic opportunity in communities of all sizes.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Abigail Davison

Uproar by Moburst for Community Bankshares, Inc.

abigail.davison@moburst.com