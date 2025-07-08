Fundbox Opens New York City Office, Expanding Capital Infrastructure Footprint

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox, the leading capital infrastructure provider for the digital SMB economy, today announced the opening of its New York City office. Located in the Meatpacking District, the new office underscores Fundbox’s continued investment in expanding its reach within one of the world’s most important financial centers.

Since its founding in 2013, Fundbox has reimagined access to capital by integrating directly into the SMB platforms that business owners already use. With more than $6 billion in capital unlocked for over 150,000 SMBs, Fundbox continues to lead the industry in enabling fast, seamless access to capital.

"Opening a New York City office represents a meaningful next chapter in Fundbox’s journey," said Anchit Singh, Chief Business Officer at Fundbox. "As we deepen our relationships with key platform partners, the NYC office positions us to better serve our growing partner ecosystem and attract top talent in product, engineering, and finance. This expansion is a tangible reflection of our commitment to scaling the capital infrastructure needed to power the next decade of SMB innovation."

In addition to Fundbox’s presence in San Francisco, Dallas, Tel Aviv, and Tbilisi, the New York City location will serve as a strategic hub for cross-functional collaboration and business development. Situated in a key financial market, it brings Fundbox closer to platform partners, investors, and capital providers. This move complements the company’s broader momentum as a full-stack capital engine delivering embedded capital products across vertical SaaS, commerce, accounting, and payments ecosystems.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is the pioneer of embedded capital products for SMBs, offering fast, simple access to credit through the tools businesses already use. Since 2013, Fundbox has helped over 150,000 small businesses unlock more than $6 billion in capital. As a leading capital infrastructure provider behind the digital SMB economy, Fundbox is focused on enabling platforms to embed financial tools directly into their user experiences.

