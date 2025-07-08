PingCAP Expands Collaboration with Microsoft Azure to Accelerate Distributed SQL Adoption

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP , the creator of the distributed SQL database TiDB, today announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the adoption of modern data infrastructure across the Microsoft Azure ecosystem. This collaboration brings together PingCAP’s expertise in distributed transactional and analytical systems with Microsoft’s global cloud platform to help organizations build scalable, real-time, and AI-ready applications on Azure.

As part of this expanded partnership, PingCAP is launching TiDB Cloud Dedicated in public preview on Azure, enabling enterprises to deploy distributed SQL natively within Azure’s secure, compliant, and enterprise-grade environment.

“This is more than a product launch—it’s a meaningful engagement,” said Ardelle Fan, SVP of Marketing & Partnerships at PingCAP. “PingCAP is working with Microsoft to meet the growing demand for scalable, low-latency data infrastructure in SaaS, FinTech, and AI-driven workloads. With TiDB Cloud Dedicated now on Microsoft Azure, customers get the operational simplicity of a fully-managed distributed database—delivered in the cloud they already trust.”

Built for Scale, Powered by Collaboration

This partnership will include go-to-market initiatives, account alignment, and co-selling efforts focused on helping organizations modernize legacy data architectures. With distributed SQL, customers can eliminate the complexity of sharding, reduce operational overhead, and scale elastically as demands grow.

“By leveraging Microsoft Azure’s global cloud infrastructure and enterprise-grade compliance service, PingCAP delivers its distributed SQL architecture to address critical database scalability challenges,” said Ross Kennedy, VP, Digital Natives team at Microsoft. “This collaboration empowers enterprises to modernize mission-critical applications with elastic scalability and real-time analytics—while ensuring compliance and operational resilience.”



TiDB Cloud Dedicated Now Available in Public Preview on Azure

TiDB Cloud Dedicated is PingCAP’s fully-managed service for TiDB and is now available across all three major public clouds. The Azure launch (in East US 2, Japan East, and Southeast Asia) adds new flexibility for organizations pursuing multi-cloud strategies or meeting regional data residency requirements.

Azure users can now benefit from:

Elastic scale-out for compute and storage

Enterprise-grade security, including RBAC and encryption

Full integration with Azure-native tools and governance frameworks

Hands-free operations managed by PingCAP

This public preview is open to all TiDB Cloud users. To get started, check out the following resources:

PingCAP is the company behind TiDB, one of the most advanced open source, distributed SQL databases. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database. With these advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world’s largest companies across FinTech, eCommerce, Web3, and Gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management and others. To learn more, visit pingcap.com .

