Manatt Enhances Entertainment Offerings with Leading Film and TV Partner

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of Partner Kimberly Lord to the Firm’s Entertainment group. With a deep background in the film and television practice, particularly in the unscripted content arena, Lord further strengthens Manatt’s role as the go-to adviser for those looking to build, innovate, expand and protect their businesses and brands in the entertainment sector.

“We’re thrilled to have Kimberly join our Entertainment group and expand our capabilities, especially as clients are increasingly in need of guidance from experienced advisers who understand their businesses and opportunities inside and out,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson. “We’re expecting to see continued growth in the space, and Kimberly is an important addition to our team as we continue to counsel clients through the full spectrum of legal and business matters fueling the entertainment industry.”

Lord serves as a trusted legal adviser to a variety of clients in the entertainment industry, including screenwriters, actors and television production companies, providing support across various aspects of production and talent management and enabling them to make informed decisions at all stages of deal-making and content-creation processes. She represents production companies in the development and exhibition of unscripted, documentary and new media projects and maintains close relationships with key stakeholders to structure favorable deals for the development, sale, distribution and exhibition of client projects with broadcast, cable and new media networks. Lord also advises clients on matters related to the operations of production company business and has a background in talent management, including reviewing and negotiating actor, writer and producer agreements for scripted productions.

”Kimberly is a trusted advisor to actors, screenwriters and productions companies, with an unparalleled background in unscripted content. She brings a heavy hitter mentality to our presence in Hollywood and deepens our bench in this space,” said Manatt Entertainment Leader Jordan Bromley. “We’re excited to have Kimberly raise the bar with us as a pillar of strength and innovation in our creative communities, as we help our clients evolve in the rapidly changing landscape of entertainment.”

Prior to joining Manatt, Lord spent more than a decade with boutique entertainment firms and was previously an attorney for production companies. She has served as legal counsel to a number of high-profile clients, including Glassman Media, eOne (now Lionsgate Canada), The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), 51 Minds Entertainment and America’s Test Kitchen. Lord is also a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

“Manatt’s collaborative culture and inimitable platform provides the ideal place for me to meaningfully grow my practice, particularly as developments in content and production continue to grow at a rapid pace,” said Lord. “I’m looking forward to joining this incredible team of legal and consulting professionals as we advise and assist clients with talent advocacy, innovation and industry transformation.”

Lord joins the Firm’s roster of legal and consulting professionals who have also joined over the last year across core industry sectors, including Digital and Technology ( Tod Cohen and Vejay Lalla ); Financial Services ( Hope Adams , Haley Fiallo , James Williams ); Government and Regulatory ( Nicholas (Nick) Doherty , Chris Dombrowski , Richard Leib and Darrell Steinberg ); and Health Care ( Haider Andazola , Patrick Brennan , Doug Brown , Tom Cassels , Pat Cerundolo , Richard Cho , Mandy Cohen , Elizabeth Dervan , Kyla Ellis , Christina (Chrissy) Farr , Dr. Shamiram (Shami) Feinglass , Vin Gupta , Erin Estey Hertzog , Amy Hunsberger , Kendall Hussey , Ross Margulies , Ellen Montz , Tina Papagiannopoulos , Melindah Sharma , Alexander Somodevilla , Joshua Tauber , Jerome (Jerry) Tichner and Shaina Zurlin ).

Lord earned her J.D. from Cardozo School of Law and her B.A. from Yale University.



