Manatt Expands Nationally-Recognized Financial Services Group with Addition of Partner in San Diego Office

Gianna Ravenscroft brings deep banking, fintech, nonbank lending and consumer financial services experience to Firm’s Financial Services Group

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of Financial Services Partner Gianna Ravenscroft to the Firm’s San Diego office. With over two decades of experience in consumer and small business finance, fintech, bank regulatory matters, and complex operational and capital markets transactions, Ravenscroft advises leading banks, fintech companies and other nonbank lenders on regulatory, transactional and compliance matters and guides organizations through accelerated growth and high-stakes regulatory challenges. She has also worked with industry-leading companies to bring new financial services products to market, navigating challenging policy and competitive landscapes, and has addressed cutting-edge legal issues for clients as the industry continues to evolve from both technological and government regulatory perspectives.

“As we continue to build out our national financial services team, Gianna’s in-house leadership and extensive regulatory experience is a tremendous resource for our many financial services clients facing sophisticated financial, compliance and regulatory challenges at every stage of their growth,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson. “She also brings a unique national practice with relationships across the country coupled with deep ties in the San Diego business community, making her an ideal addition to our office, led by former U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman.”

With considerable in-house senior leadership experience heading legal and compliance functions, Ravenscroft counsels clients on corporate governance, investor and capital markets relationships, regulatory compliance and product development. She has played key roles in strategic acquisitions, negotiated a wide range of commercial agreements and supported strategic projects, M&A and regulatory initiatives, in addition to conducting regulatory diligence for institutional investors. Ravenscroft has extensively advised banks, fintechs, captive auto finance companies and investors on compliance, lending and bank regulatory strategy and represented clients before federal and state regulators on transactions, applications and enforcement matters. She has also counseled clients on a wide range of consumer finance issues, including FDCPA, UDAAP, SCRA, bankruptcy and regulatory examinations, and worked with clients on merchant cash advances and managing state and federal regulatory matters.

“Gianna’s proven track record advising financial institutions and fintechs on significant transactions, compliance and product innovation, in addition to having a deep understanding of the evolving consumer finance regulatory landscape, makes her an ideal addition to our team,” said Craig Miller, Partner and Leader of Manatt Financial Services. “Strengthening our ability to support clients navigating these related matters, Gianna embodies the collaborative, business-focused approach that distinguishes our practice and will add immediate value for our clients across the country.”

Prior to joining Manatt, Ravenscroft served as Director and Deputy General Counsel for Lending, Banking & Capital Markets at a global financial technology platform, where she led legal strategy for one of the company’s fastest-growing business units. She also served as General Counsel of an alternative finance company and was Associate General Counsel at a digital financial services company offering online banking products. Earlier in her career, Ravenscroft was Managing Counsel at one of the largest global captive auto finance companies, where she advised on legal risks and regulatory requirements across the company’s consumer credit products and services. She has practiced in the Financial Institutions Group at a global law firm and began her legal career at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

“Manatt’s unique blend of legal and consulting services, combined with its reputation as one of the top consumer financial services advisors in the country provides an unparalleled platform for me to help clients succeed in today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape,” said Ravenscroft. “I am excited to join Manatt’s dynamic, collaborative team and partner with clients to scale and innovate while helping them address the legal, business and compliance risks that evolve quickly in today’s changing business environment.”

Ravenscroft is the latest financial services arrival to the Firm in the last year, joining other recent hires including investment funds Partner Peter Tsirigotis, leading blockchain and cryptocurrency Partner James Williams and banking and regulatory Special Counsel Hope Adams.

Ravenscroft earned her J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and B.A. from University of San Diego.



