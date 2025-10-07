Manatt’s Preeminent Government Practice Welcomes Industry-Leading State and Local Government Advocacy Team

WASHINGTON, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrivals of industry leaders Eve O’Toole and Leslie Pollner, along with senior professional Lisa Barkovic, and legislative advisors Joe O’Brien and Adrianna Williams to the Firm’s bipartisan Government Advocacy & Contracting practice. O’Toole and Pollner, together with Barkovic, O’Brien and Williams, are known nationally as creative leaders and strategists across congressional, administrative and regulatory advocacy, as well as state and local government and public-private partnerships. O’Toole and Pollner will be a cornerstone of the Firm’s federal advocacy practice in D.C. The team is widely respected as go-to industry leaders on the federal public policy and appropriations process and specializes in coalition-building, messaging, national profile-raising, branding and media relations.

“Since our founding 60 years ago, Manatt has been at the forefront of advising on local and state policy issues that drive community and economic development,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson. “Bringing an integrated legal, advocacy and consulting approach to government relations has been in our DNA since the beginning, so we’re thrilled to welcome this team to our world-class policy bench of professionals who are based in some of the biggest political hubs in the country, from Sacramento to Albany, and Washington, D.C. to Boston. Eve, Leslie, Lisa, Joe and Adrianna will provide a foundation for our D.C. office efforts nationwide, bringing respected political strategies and an unparalleled knowledge of navigating complex political and operational challenges for municipalities, companies and organizations of all sizes.”

With a comprehensive understanding of the interplay between local and federal government priorities, as well as the evolving regulatory steps involved, the bipartisan team is able to effectively achieve client goals, regardless of the political landscape. They have extensive experience across every state and local public sector issue, including affordability and cost-of-living issues, transportation and infrastructure, water, energy and environment, housing, community and economic development, public safety and homeland security, technology and innovation, workforce development, public health and human services, education, and tax and local finance.

“With increased pressure shifting to state and local jurisdictions as more duties and obligations are passed down, our clients need strategic partners who understand all the nuances, challenges and synergies between national and local regulatory demands,” said Brandon D. Young, Partner and Leader of Manatt’s Government Advocacy and Contracting practice. “Eve, Leslie and team bring a proven track record of representing some of the most innovative public and private entities in complex matters, and their keen policy and regulatory capabilities will add to our already-robust policy strengths across all the core industries in which Manatt focuses.”

O’Toole, Pollner and team add a significant presence to our government advisory professionals who operate at the leading edge of government, law and policy, which aligns with Manatt’s pioneering integrated legal and consulting platform. Other recent arrivals to Manatt include former Sacramento Mayor and National Advisor Darrell Steinberg and Legislative Advisor Chris Dombrowski in Sacramento, National Advisor Richard Leib in San Diego, Senior Advisor Nick Doherty in Boston and National Advisors Mike Stoker and Tom Ewald in Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to join Manatt and its renowned government team that brings both deep knowledge of policy and practical, results-driven advocacy to support local governments and public-private partnerships,” said O’Toole. “Manatt’s unique integrated model and respect among state governments and municipalities nationwide sets it apart from other firms and will help us to expand our practice as we work with clients navigating legislative and regulatory challenges and opportunities and advancing policies that positively impact communities nationwide.”

“Manatt’s impressive group of legal and consulting professionals creates the ideal environment to help local governments, public agencies and private organizations navigate an increasingly complex policy landscape,” said Pollner. “I look forward to working with clients to build innovative solutions and advocacy strategies that achieve tangible results and strengthen communities.”

EVE O’TOOLE

Eve O’Toole works on government advocacy efforts with a focus on representing states, cities, counties, public sector agencies and public-private partnerships. Serving as a senior managing director effective January 1, 2026, she brings more than two decades of experience in local government and public sector advocacy, including appropriations, regulatory and policy development, and in building and executing grassroots campaigns, coalitions, and national positioning strategies for state and local officials. O’Toole also created and manages advocacy for several national coalitions, including Mayors and CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment, the first and leading group of bipartisan mayors and business leaders focused on the national level on affordable housing, homelessness solutions and housing stabilization.

Previously, O’Toole was a senior policy advisor and helped create and co-lead the Local Government Advocacy team at a global law firm. She also served as senior vice president and director of the Intergovernmental Group practice at a federal relations consulting firm and as a government affairs representative at another global law firm, where she served as head of the Washington, D.C. office for the League of California Cities. Currently, O’Toole serves on the board of the California State Society and John Burton Advocates for Youth.

LESLIE POLLNER

Leslie Pollner leverages her federal, state and local government experience to help public and private-sector clients develop innovative solutions and advocacy strategies to reach their goals. A senior managing director effective January 1, 2026, she focuses on several key industries, including transportation, economic development, education, workforce development, technology and housing.

Previously, Pollner served as senior policy advisor and co-leader of the Local Government Advocacy team at a global law firm. She was also deputy mayor for federal affairs in Los Angeles under Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, where she led the city’s Washington, D.C. office, directed federal advocacy initiatives, and oversaw lobbying efforts for the Los Angeles port, airport and public utilities commissions. During Mayor Villaraigosa’s presidency of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Pollner acted as the city’s principal liaison, collaborating with mayors nationwide on priority issues.

Earlier in her career, Pollner was chief of staff to U.S. Representatives Suzanne Kosmas and Tim Mahoney. In addition, she has held senior roles in public affairs consulting and crisis communications, advising Fortune 500 companies and shaping communications strategies for national organizations.

LISA BARKOVIC

Lisa Barkovic is a senior legislative advisor at Manatt, where she applies her unique experience in federal appropriations, transportation, housing, economic development, environment, and public safety to help clients across all levels of government develop innovative and tailored advocacy strategies to advance their goals in Washington. Her practice centers on guiding local government, public safety agencies and private organizations through evolving state and federal regulations on disaster response, drawing on her extensive background with FEMA-related legislation and local law enforcement coordination. She also advises clients on public transportation policy, with a focus on both formula and discretionary grant programs, surface transportation reauthorization and emerging tech issues such as shared autonomous mobility.

Previously, Barkovic spent more than 20 years as a senior policy and public affairs advisor at a global law firm, where she counseled clients on public policy, regulatory compliance, transportation and infrastructure initiatives, and federal budget and appropriations. Earlier in her career, she served in the office of former Congressman Mark Foley, where she contributed to drafting legislation and appropriations requests, developed legislative strategies and acted as the primary liaison to the Congressional Travel & Tourism Caucus.

JOE O’BRIEN

Joe O’Brien is a legislative advisor at Manatt, where he counsels local governments on legislative and regulatory matters with a focus on transportation and infrastructure policy. He helps clients navigate complex and evolving laws, regulations and funding opportunities to advance community priorities.

Previously, O’Brien worked in both the public and private sectors—including in congressional offices, professional associations and law firms—where he focused on high-profile policy issues such as energy, housing, immigration and tax. His background includes legislative tracking, budget analysis and policy development, and he has served in the offices of Congresswoman Linda Sánchez, Congressman Scott Peters and the Office of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

ADRIANNA WILLIAMS

Adrianna Williams is a legislative advisor at Manatt, where she supports focuses on local government advocacy, advising municipalities and public agencies on federal policy, appropriations and regulatory matters. She helps local government clients navigate federal funding opportunities, secure appropriations and understand the implications of federal legislation on their operations and priorities. Drawing on her experience in legislative affairs at the federal, state and local levels, Williams guides clients through complex legislative and regulatory challenges across key industries, including water infrastructure policy.

Previously, Williams served as a public affairs advisor at a global law firm, where she developed experience in strategic advocacy and intergovernmental relations. She also served in the Biden-Harris Administration as the Special Assistant for Briefings and Special Assistant for Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy, where she directly supported the Secretary of Energy by ensuring she was properly briefed for every engagement and coordinated with Congress and intergovernmental stakeholders on infrastructure initiatives and federal funding programs. She also has prior experience at the state and local levels of government, which informs her comprehensive understanding of intergovernmental dynamics and policy implementation.

O’Toole earned her B.A. from University of California Los Angeles.

Pollner earned her M.P.P. from Harvard Kennedy School and her B.A. from Pomona College.

Barkovic earned her B.A. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

O’Brien earned his B.A. from George Washington University.

Williams earned her B.A. from Duke University.



