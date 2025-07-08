AvePoint Products Now Available in Carahsoft’s Microsoft Azure Marketplace

RESTON, Va., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that AvePoint, the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, now has products available in Carahsoft’s Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The Azure Marketplace offers thousands of industry-leading apps and services for IT professionals and developers, enabling customers to discover, purchase and deploy the solutions they need. AvePoint’s data resilience solution, as part of the AvePoint Confidence Platform, can be found in Carahsoft’s Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Carahsoft’s Azure Marketplace offers a simplified approach to procurement. It features customized terms and pricing through private offers, consolidated billing, rapid deployment and license management. The process is designed to meet the unique requirements of each customer, while facilitating the purchase and deployment of the customers’ cloud solutions. Carahsoft enhances the benefits of the Azure Marketplace by utilizing its contract vehicles and extensive network of resellers and system integrators to provide Public Sector customers with a streamlined acquisition process for their cloud solutions.

“With the addition of AvePoint to the Azure Marketplace, Carahsoft's reseller partners and Public Sector agencies now have improved access to AvePoint's comprehensive product portfolio,” said Adam Mahn, Program Executive for Carahsoft’s Cloud Marketplaces. “We are thrilled to support AvePoint's increased availability in our Azure Marketplace, simplifying the procurement process for customers seeking to enhance data governance, migration and security across Microsoft 365 environments.”

"AvePoint is committed to helping the Public Sector modernize in a safe and effective way,” said Kevin Briggs, Vice President of AvePoint Public Sector. “Our partnership with Carahsoft allows Public Sector organizations to leverage Carahsoft's contract vehicles to obtain AvePoint technology through the Azure Marketplace offering. This collaboration simplifies the procurement process, enabling agencies to accelerate their technological modernization efforts while ensuring security and compliance."

AvePoint products are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the AvePoint team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or AvePoint@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies, as well as Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

About AvePoint

Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Contact

Nicole Caci

(201) 201-8143

Pr@avepoint.com

