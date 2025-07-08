Finix Launches WooCommerce Plugin to Simplify E-Commerce Payments for Millions of Merchants

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, today announced the launch of its official plugin for WooCommerce , the customizable, open-source e-commerce platform built on WordPress. Today’s merchants demand greater control, efficiency, and transparency from their payment solutions. The new integration empowers merchants across the US and Canada to easily accept payments, reduce operational friction, and offer a consistent checkout experience, whether they’re just getting started or scaling high-volume stores.

WooCommerce powers more than 28% of all online stores and is the leading e-commerce solution on WordPress, the platform behind over 43% of the internet. As digital storefronts evolve to meet consumer expectations for seamless experiences, having a fast, secure, and flexible payment solution is critical. With Finix, WooCommerce merchants gain access to modern payment infrastructure without needing custom builds, complex configurations, or payments expertise. This means merchants can go from installation to accepting live payments in as little as ten minutes with no required advanced technical knowledge, thanks to intuitive settings and automatic webhook handling.

“Every merchant, regardless of volume or technical expertise, should have access to a great payments product,” said Richie Serna, CEO and co-founder of Finix. “As more shoppers switch to e-commerce for everyday purchases, the Finix for WooCommerce plugin puts powerful payment tools directly in the hands of millions of merchants. Whether it’s a new startup launching its first store or a high-volume retailer, all WooCommerce users can easily accept payments with no developer required.”

Key features of the Finix for WooCommerce plugin include:

Diverse Payment Acceptance: Easily accept major credit and debit cards, ACH transfers, and Apple Pay to match evolving customer preferences and reduce checkout friction.

Easily accept major credit and debit cards, ACH transfers, and Apple Pay to match evolving customer preferences and reduce checkout friction. Automated Transaction Management: Manage disputes, refunds, and ACH returns with built-in webhook support and real-time automation to reduce manual work.

Manage disputes, refunds, and ACH returns with built-in webhook support and real-time automation to reduce manual work. Transparent Pricing & Fast Payouts: Access interchange-plus pricing for clear fee breakdowns and get next-day deposits or same-day payouts.

Access interchange-plus pricing for clear fee breakdowns and get next-day deposits or same-day payouts. Advanced Security: Protect every transaction with advanced encryption and security protocols.

Protect every transaction with advanced encryption and security protocols. Seamless Sandbox: Test and launch quickly using dedicated sandbox tools, then easily transition to live payment processing.



The plugin works seamlessly with both classic and block-based WooCommerce checkout experiences, eliminating the need for any clunky workarounds. Merchants can easily view and manage transactions directly within their WooCommerce or Finix dashboards, enabling businesses to focus on growth with a flexible, reliable payment solution behind them. The Finix for WooCommerce plugin is available for download from the WordPress plugin directory at https://wordpress.org/plugins/finix-for-woocommerce/ .

By bringing customizable, scalable payment solutions to WooCommerce merchants, Finix is expanding its e-commerce footprint and helping more businesses grow online. The plugin is the latest step in Finix’s mission to simplify payments and make powerful infrastructure available to all. For more information about the Finix for WooCommerce plugin, read our blog or visit https://hubs.ly/Q03vym5R0.

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to multinationals and publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, visit www.finix.com or contact our sales team .