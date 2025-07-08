ServiceTitan and Pine Services Group Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Solutions for Commercial and Construction Industries

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, has joined forces with Pine Services Group , a premier holding company dedicated to preserving the legacy and accelerating the growth of elite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) service partners including industry leaders Acumatica, Microsoft, NetSuite, and Sage Intacct. Together, ServiceTitan and Pine will deliver a seamless, integrated ecosystem of field service management (FSM), accounting, and ERP solutions that empower enterprise-level companies to lead in their markets.

“Our partnership with Pine Services Group further advances our mission to arm commercial and construction businesses with transformative technology,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer at ServiceTitan. “Pine’s world-class technology partners bring unmatched expertise and a legacy-driven approach, perfectly aligning with our vision to deliver integrated, enterprise-grade solutions that help our largest and most ambitious customers scale smarter, faster, and stronger.”

Pine Services Group, a cornerstone of Evergreen Services Group, is redefining the ERP landscape by nurturing award-winning technology partners like Alta Vista Technology , Alliance Solution Group , and the newly acquired The Vested Group . With more than 12 leading companies and over 1,000 employees across its portfolio, Pine supports more than 10,000 businesses, many of which operate in the trades. These companies combine deep expertise in ERP systems and unparalleled relationships with leading software publishers, to ensure their client’s success. With a focus on preserving brand identity and fostering sustainable growth, Pine empowers a vibrant community of premier ERP and business application companies with tailored, cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, profitability, and scalability.

Through this new partnership, Pine Services Group will be leveraging ServiceTitan’s purpose-built technology suite for the commercial and construction industries, including:

Pine's ecosystem of VARs will offer ServiceTitan customers expert guidance in selecting and implementing the optimal accounting setup for their specific business needs. Establishing ServiceTitan as a preferred FSM solution: ServiceTitan will become a preferred field service management software for Pine's ecosystem, further solidifying its commitment to the commercial and construction industries.

ServiceTitan will become a preferred field service management software for Pine's ecosystem, further solidifying its commitment to the commercial and construction industries. Expanding market reach for both companies: Pine will extend its accounting and IT services to ServiceTitan's residential customers, while ServiceTitan will benefit from Pine's strong presence in the commercial and construction sectors.

Pine will extend its accounting and IT services to ServiceTitan's residential customers, while ServiceTitan will benefit from Pine's strong presence in the commercial and construction sectors. Supporting enterprise-level growth: The collaboration will cater to the needs of enterprise-level clients, providing them with the advanced capabilities and support required for complex operations.

“We are excited to partner with ServiceTitan, the software platform that powers the trades,” said Dustin Anderson, President of Pine Services Group. “With our world-class ERP expertise and a legacy-focused approach, combined with ServiceTitan’s cutting-edge FSM platform, our two companies are joining forces with the collective goal of empowering businesses to streamline operations, boost profitability, and build lasting legacies.”

Trusted by thousands of commercial contractors across the United States, ServiceTitan empowers businesses throughout the entire property lifecycle, including service, maintenance, replacement, small projects, and new construction.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group provides a permanent home for industry-leading software partners and independent software vendors (ISVs). Pine supports top software partners and ISVs internationally by preserving the original brand and founder legacy of each business while prioritizing sustainable long-term growth. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visit https://pineservicesgroup.com .

