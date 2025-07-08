CHA Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

ALBANY, N.Y., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHA has published its 2024 Sustainability Report documenting ambitious goals and significant achievements as we continue our journey to achieve greater sustainability across our operations and projects. This report demonstrates the leadership and resourcefulness of CHA employees who have embraced the vision of a more sustainable world and adopted new ways of approaching client projects that result in impactful strides in sustainability.

The projects highlighted in the 2024 report span all sectors and CHA’s growing geographic footprint, illustrating how the firm is creating dynamic and comprehensive solutions for a more sustainable world. These projects address resilient water systems, modern energy infrastructure, historic preservation, data-driven traffic for cleaner cities, reliable and efficient energy distribution networks, stormwater harvesting, solar power, and smart urban travel upgrades.

“The pages of CHA’s 2024 Sustainability Report detail a year of providing innovative solutions for our clients’ most pressing issues around sustainability and their projects,” said Jim Stephenson, CEO, CHA Holdings. “Our clients’ sustainability challenges are our sustainability challenges, and we continue to build strong partnerships to find new and better ways to meet and exceed their expectations.”

This report also highlights the firm’s embrace of digital technology to drive efficiency and innovation. We’ve implemented AI tools, deployed targeted initiatives to bolster digital capabilities, and created a new Chief Digital Officer (CDO) role to lead efficient, scalable, and value-added digital solutions.

CHA’s green efforts remained centered around the four strategic pillars: Sustainable Services and Clients, Sustainable Workforce, Sustainable Communities, and Sustainable Operations.

The report brings to the forefront smart solutions for a greener future, including innovative efforts to create an inclusive and diverse workforce, over 68 eight-hour days of volunteerism supporting essential work in our local communities, and specific actions around carbon, waste and water usage aimed at further reducing the firm’s carbon footprint.

CHA has identified ambitious sustainability goals for 2025 and beyond, positioning the firm for continued impact as our team works to find new solutions for our clients and communities.

Organizations seeking to jumpstart their sustainability efforts can engage our team at sustainability@chasolutions.com.

CHA’s 2024 Sustainability Report is available on the CHA website.