Townsquare Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Results

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-800-717-1738 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-646-307-1865 (International) and the conference ID is “Townsquare.” A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company’s results will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 13, 2025. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 1173163. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Townsquare Ignite, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data. Townsquare Interactive, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.