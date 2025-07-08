FIJI Water Celebrates Summer with New Campaign and Introduction of 700mL

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIJI® Water, America’s No. 1 premium imported bottled water, is celebrating summer with the debut of a new campaign spotlighting its iconic source story, the introduction of a 700mL bottle, and a series of limited-time offers encouraging consumers to stay hydrated with Earth’s Finest Water™.

Leading the summer festivities, “Origins” is a new multi-platform campaign that brings FIJI Water’s source story to life, with art design and animation by Emmy Award-winning creative director Nadia Tzuo, known for her work on the memorable title sequences for “The Last of Us” and “Shōgun.” The campaign pays tribute to the brand’s natural origins on the islands of Fiji. Starting with the iconic square bottle silhouette, each twist of the bottle traces the journey of FIJI Water from tropical rainfall – filtered through volcanic rock – to a protected underground artesian aquifer where it has been sourced since 1996. The finale reveals the iconic bottle, instantly recognizable to consumers, alongside a powerful message showcasing the FIJI Water difference: “Untouched by man®, until you drink it.” The campaign is supported by social and digital assets, along with dedicated gas station and convenience store creative throughout the U.S., encouraging hydration on the go during peak summer months.

FIJI Water’s latest ad campaign, 'Origins,' highlights the brand’s iconic source story, tracing the journey of FIJI Water from tropical rainfall to the artesian aquifer.

“We’re excited to honor our roots in Fiji with a new creative take on our source story,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing at FIJI Water. “For nearly three decades, FIJI Water has stood as a beacon of premium, trusted hydration. Nature created and perfected it, we bottled it, and we look forward to sharing FIJI Water with the world for years to come.”

FIJI Water is also introducing its 700mL bottle – a slim, sleek version of its beloved silhouette – offering consumers even more of the premium hydration they know and love. Its streamlined shape fits easily into car cupholders and backpacks, making it ideal for on-the-go moments and everyday convenience. The 700mL bottle is rolling out to 7-Eleven and other retailers nationwide later this summer and is available online at FIJIWater.com and Amazon.com.

Introducing FIJI Water’s 700mL bottle, streamlined for convenience with a sleek, cup-holder-friendly shape perfect for on-the-go hydration.



Along with the new campaign, the celebration continues with “Blue Fridays,” a limited-time promotion that kicked off on the Summer Solstice and will run every other Friday through July 29, only on FIJIWater.com. Shoppers can enjoy exclusive online discounts, free gifts with purchase, and early access to special offers by signing up for SMS alerts at www.fijiwater.com/sms.

FIJI Water is the No. 1 imported premium bottled water in the United States and “America’s Favorite Bottled Water Brand,” known for its soft, smooth taste. With a perfectly balanced 7.7pH, FIJI Water has double the electrolytes of the top two premium bottled water brands. FIJI Water is the perfect healthy hydration companion all summer long.

Look for FIJI Water’s new TV campaign nationwide and join the celebration by visiting FIJIWater.com or following @FIJIWater and @FIJIWaterFoundation on all social platforms.

About FIJI Water

FIJI® Water is a natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands). With its iconic square bottle, soft mouthfeel and more than double the electrolytes compared to the other two top premium bottled water brands, FIJI Water is the No. 1 premium imported bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water has a perfectly balanced 7.7pH. FIJI Water is available in a variety of sizes, including 330mL, 500mL, 700mL, 700mL Sports Cap, 1L, and 1.5L. As of 2022, FIJI Water’s best-selling 500mL and 330mL bottles have transitioned to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) – bottle only. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has helped to preserve and protect the Sovi Basin and improve the lives of native Fijians. To discover Earth’s Finest Water®, please visit www.fijiwater.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram. To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.



