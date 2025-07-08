Picus Security Claims 2025 Visionary Spotlight Awards for Channel Innovation and Cybersecurity Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , the leading security validation company, today announced it has been recognized with two Visionary Spotlight Awards from ChannelVision Magazine: Cybersecurity Business Technology and Channel Program of the Year 2025. These prestigious awards celebrate excellence in innovation, growth and customer value creation across the communications and IT industries.

ChannelVision’s recognition highlights Picus’ dual impact — enabling its global partner ecosystem to deliver impactful cybersecurity solutions and empowering a focus on truly exploitable exposures using evidence-based adversarial exposure validation .

“Exposure validation is transforming how enterprises and service providers manage cyber risk, replacing assumptions with evidence and helping teams focus on what truly matters,” said Jason Kirkland, director of channels and alliances at Picus Security. “By combining rich training and enablement with industry-leading technology, we’re committed to supporting our partner ecosystem so they are best positioned to drive stronger security outcomes for their customers and scale their businesses faster.”

ChannelVision’s annual competition is designed to highlight contributions to businesses, service providers and the channel market overall. Recognition includes products, services, deployments and channel-related achievements across multiple categories. Each year, ChannelVision’s editors and an independent panel of judges evaluate entries based on key categories such as overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.

Picus Security was determined to exemplify aggressive innovation, demonstrating a myriad of opportunities for channel partners to enhance their own roles as trusted partners for business success.

Driving Cybersecurity Innovation With Exposure Validation

Amid an overwhelming volume of high- and critical-severity vulnerabilities — more than 40,000 new CVEs were published in 2024 alone — Picus Security Exposure Validation helps organizations move beyond static risk scores to pinpoint the threats that truly matter. The platform continuously simulates real-world attack techniques against live defenses to determine exploitability within each organization’s unique environment. The result is a transparent, environment-specific Exposure Score that quantifies actual risk and enables teams to focus on the vulnerabilities that are genuinely exploitable.

This modern approach eliminates patch backlogs and significantly reduces mean time to remediation. As a result, partners and their customers can act earlier, fix less and be confident in their cybersecurity program.

Delivering Channel Program Excellence

In addition to bringing innovative solutions to market, Picus has dramatically expanded and enhanced its global channel program. In 2024, the company launched a full-scale partner portal with value-added partner enablement and marketing resources; introduced flexible licensing models for MSSPs; and created persona-specific toolkits and training certifications that accelerate sales and services delivery.

Partners now have access to end-to-end enablement, ranging from prebuilt marketing campaigns to demo licenses to automation tools. These investments help partners and service providers transform client offerings from point-in-time assessments to continuous validation, while unlocking recurring revenue and stronger customer engagement.

Visit the company’s website to learn more about Picus Security Exposure Validation and its successful, growing partner program .

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing , working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services — both on premise and “in the cloud” — as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision’s subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO(www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November. In 2025, CvxEXPO will take place Nov. 3-5 in Glendale, Arizona.

