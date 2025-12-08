Picus Security Ranked No. 1 in G2’s Winter Breach and Attack Simulation Grid Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , the leading security validation company, today announced that it has been named the No. 1 Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) solution in the G2 Grid® Report for Winter 2026 . Based on more than 200 verified customer reviews and market data, the report ranks Picus as the highest-rated Leader, with a 92 G2 Score and a 96% satisfaction rating.

G2 classifies Leaders as vendors that pair outstanding customer satisfaction with significant market traction, according to the scoring methodology outlined in the report. Picus earned the top position with substantial market presence, the highest number of reviews and the highest satisfaction score among all BAS vendors.

“Customers rely on Picus to understand whether their defenses can stop real attacks, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said H. Alper Memiş, co-founder and CEO of Picus Security. “Our leadership position reflects the trust organizations place in our platform and the impact of our investments in AI-powered BAS, which helps teams validate controls, reduce noise and strengthen their resilience.”

Customers Highlight Picus’s Extensive BAS Capabilities

Rating the company 4.9 out of 5 stars, Picus customers consistently highlight the platform’s breadth of simulations, ease of use and actionable recommendations. Reviewers also emphasize Picus’s ability to validate and improve security controls using automated, continuous testing and the value of innovations such as AI-powered BAS , which accelerates detection engineering, content generation and threat response.

“The best aspect of Picus Security is that it keeps our security controls active with continuously updated attack simulations. The platform is very user-friendly, and we can easily analyze vulnerabilities through the dashboard. Thanks to real-time reports, our team can take quick action. Additionally, the customer support team is extremely attentive and solution-oriented.” — G2 Reviewer

“Finally, we can answer the question: ‘How secure are we?’ With its products, Picus Security enables us and our clients to objectively test cybersecurity systems and maximize their effectiveness. It also allows us to assess the level of security we have achieved and to justify past and future investments.” — G2 Reviewer

“What I appreciate most is how quickly we were able to integrate Picus with our existing stack. Within days, we had clear insights on where our security controls were failing and where they were strong. The attack simulation library is very comprehensive, and the constant updates ensure we’re not testing against outdated threats. I also like that it doesn't just flag issues — it offers mitigation advice that's actually practical.” — G2 Reviewer

Expanding BAS Leadership Through Innovation

Picus continuously expands its leadership through innovation. The Picus Security Validation Platform provides real-world attack simulations across on-premises, cloud and endpoint environments, along with one-click mitigations to help security teams quickly close gaps. Its newly added AI-powered BAS capabilities enhance threat coverage and scale security operations by generating attack content and detection logic at high velocity.

Picus recently showcased these capabilities and shared best practices at its virtual AI-Powered BAS Summit. Visit the Picus website to view the recorded sessions and read more verified customer reviews on G2.

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing , working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

