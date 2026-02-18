Picus Named the Innovation Leader in Frost Radar™ 2026, Driven by Agentic Exposure Validation Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , today announced it has been recognized as the Innovation Index Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar™: Automated Security Validation, 2026 .

Frost & Sullivan’s latest Automated Security Validation (ASV) report names Picus the Innovation Index Leader, citing its comprehensive ASV platform and native architecture for continuous threat exposure management (CTEM). The firm also distinguishes Picus as a “Growth Index standout,” driven by strong revenue growth and accelerating expansion across North America and APAC, complementing its EMEA leadership. This momentum is underscored by deepening traction among large enterprises in financial services, government, and healthcare, including the addition of over 20 Fortune 500 customers in the past year.

The report signals a fundamental category evolution “as the broader adoption of agentic AI redefines cybersecurity solutions” with “contextual, predictive, and autonomous workflows.” This shift validates the industry’s transition from traditional security validation to what Picus defines as agentic exposure validation. Frost & Sullivan positions Picus as the Innovation Index Leader, specifically citing the company’s deployment of “multiagent orchestration” and “AI-first validation” as key drivers of innovation. By successfully operationalizing its agentic capabilities, Picus has effectively set itself apart from competitors in the next generation of exposure validation.

As the cybersecurity landscape shifts toward autonomous cyber, agentic exposure validation enables defenders to proactively counter adversaries by starting earlier, validating readiness before an attack even strikes. By countering adversarial AI speed with continuous, hands-off validation, Picus ensures that defenders are no longer outmatched by the velocity of modern threats.

Leading Today: The Agentic Exposure Validation Platform

Picus earned the top position for innovation by delivering a unified platform that serves as the operational engine of CTEM. The company has engineered its security data fabric to fuse asset intelligence, exposure data, and security control effectiveness into a single, real-time view. Picus integrates every critical layer of validation into one cohesive platform, spanning security controls, detection stack, attack paths, exposures, identity, and cloud and Kubernetes environments. This comprehensive scope also includes specialized validation for AI security, ensuring that even internal LLMs are hardened against prompt injections and adversarial attacks.

“Picus provides the comprehensive, turnkey solution that a large organization needs, seamlessly integrating with our entire stack to unlock data across every validation layer,” said Jaime Rodriguez, offensive security and threat intelligence leader at Sutter Health. “Beyond just proving our current readiness, Picus is truly innovating for the future. Their forward-thinking approach to tackling the rise of agentic AI gives us the confidence that we are prepared for the next generation of threats, while delivering the proof-based visibility our management requires.”

Leading Tomorrow: Autonomy with Dual AI Strategy

Built on the security data fabric, Picus is pioneering the future of agentic security validation through a dual AI strategy:

Vertical agents (“The Doers”): Task-specific agents that deliver autonomous validation across layers, such as automatically building threats and validating detections without human intervention.

Horizontal agents (“The Thinkers”): Strategic agents that correlate data across domains to generate actionable intelligence, such as correlating vulnerabilities and security controls to identify risks to crown jewel assets.

“Picus is the first company to overlay security control effectiveness onto enterprise assets and exposures. With agentic exposure validation, we are taking this capability to the next level,” said Volkan Erturk, co-founder and CTO of Picus Security. "Agentic exposure validation brings together two forces: relentless autonomous validation and the contextual intelligence to know what matters most. That synergy is what transforms security from reactive to resilient."

A Unified Solution for a Fragmented Market

Frost & Sullivan recognized Picus for its expanding ecosystem integrations, enabling closed-loop workflows from validation to remediation. Picus’ open platform strategy exposes its Security Data Fabric to enable the bidirectional data flows essential for autonomous cyber operations. ​​This unlocks the ability to mobilize threat intelligence for immediate validation, and to provide critical validation data directly to CTEM platforms such as ServiceNow and Tenable.

Agentic exposure validation, when combined with great threat intelligence, represents a critical evolution in autonomous cyber operations,said Jamie Zajac, chief product officer at Recorded Future. “By integrating intelligence-led agentic exposure validation into existing workflows and value streams, organizations can transform their security operations, using threat intelligence to drive proactive resilience. As the leader in threat intelligence, we’re excited to partner with the innovation leader in automated security validation.”

To learn more about how Picus Security is leading innovation in agentic exposure validation, download the Frost & Sullivan report or schedule a personalized demo of the Picus Security Validation Platform.

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing , working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

