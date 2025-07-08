THCA Flower: Exhale Wellness Includes Two New THCA Strains

Charlotte, NC, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness, recognized as one of the top THCA flower brands in 2025, has officially introduced two new strains, Skywalker OG and Sunset Sherbet, in its latest collection. Both new additions deliver rich cannabinoid profiles and meet the standards of users seeking the best THCA flower available online.

"We’re always listening to what our customers are looking for," said Jordan Reyes, Product Development Assistant at Exhale Wellness. "These two new strains are a result of months of careful cultivation and testing. We're excited to offer more options for people who want a smooth, potent experience with hemp-derived THCA."

The updated lineup gives consumers more ways to explore premium THCA buds at Exhale’s online shop, ensuring compliance, effectiveness, and clean ingredients.

What is THCA Flower?

THCA flower refers to hemp buds that are rich in THCA cannabinoid, a natural compound found in raw cannabis and hemp plants. It’s generally considered the precursor of THC, another widely known hemp compound that causes the classic cannabis high.

However, unlike THC, THCA is non-psychoactive until it is heated and undergoes a process called decarboxylation, which converts THCA into THC.

When consumed raw, THCA flower supports daily wellness by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid receptors and influencing the regulation of cognitive functions, such as mood, appetite, and emotional balance. It does so without causing any high.

On the contrary, when smoked, baked, or exposed to heat, THCA flower decarboxylates to produce THC fumes that have quite the same effect on well-being, intensified by the added euphoria. This makes premium THCA buds a versatile option for consumers seeking to incorporate THCA benefits into their daily wellness routines.

Top 2 Best THCA Flower Strains to Try

Exhale’s expanded lineup, which now includes two standout THCA strains, namely, Sunset Sherbet and Skywalker OG, has become a must-try, according to most online user reviews. Here are their detailed profiles and an insight into why users are raving about them.

Sunset Sherbert

Sunset Sherbert is one of Exhale’s newest Indica-dominant hybrid THCA flower strains, developed by crossing Girl Scouts and Pink Panties strains. Testing at approximately 19.1% THCA, it offers a potent experience once activated by heat, making it a strong option for both seasoned and curious users.

The aroma is distinctly sweet and fruity, featuring notes of tropical berries, citrus zest, and a subtle earthy creaminess. On the palate, it’s smooth and flavorful, with a finish that hints at mint and cookies, traits often attributed to its Girl Scout Cookies lineage.

Users commonly report a quick onset of uplifting effects, often describing a light cerebral buzz that transitions into full-body relaxation. It strikes a balanced mood, neither too sedating nor overly stimulating, making it versatile for various settings.

While some enjoy Sunset Sherbert during calm daytime activities, its mellow and soothing nature lends itself especially well to late afternoon or evening use, particularly for those looking to unwind or manage daily stress.

With its balance of strength, aroma, and calming effects, Sunset Sherbert is positioned to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking premium THCA buds with a flavorful and manageable profile.

Skywalker OG

Skywalker OG is another bold, Indica-dominant THCA flower hybrid strain developed by crossing the OG Kush and Skywalker strains. With THCA levels typically around 19.1%, it delivers strong effects when decarboxylated, making it well-suited for users seeking a powerful, end-of-day experience.

The aroma is earthy and pungent, featuring strong diesel notes blended with pine, spice, and subtle citrus. On inhale, the flavor is dense and herbal, with a slightly sweet finish that reflects its OG Kush lineage.

Skywalker OG is renowned for producing a profoundly calming body high, accompanied by a tranquil, almost dreamlike mental state. Many users turn to this strain for relief from tension, stress, and trouble sleeping, as it tends to promote both mental calmness and physical relaxation.

While not overly sedating for all users, its relaxing nature makes it best suited for evening or nighttime use, especially after long or physically demanding days. With its robust THCA content, rich terpene expression, and consistent effects, Skywalker OG is a standout for those exploring the best THCA flower options available today.

Benefits of Using THCA Flower

While research on THCA benefits is still in development, early studies and user feedback suggest that this cannabinoid may offer several potential wellness effects. For instance, THCA is being widely studied for its anti-inflammatory properties, which could be useful for individuals managing joint pain or chronic discomfort.

Some research also suggests its neuroprotective effects, sparking interest in its potential role in promoting long-term brain health. Additionally, THCA has shown promise in reducing nausea, particularly in preclinical studies.

THCA is non-psychoactive in its raw form. This means users can experience some of its wellness effects without the intoxicating high. Many people who have consumed their best THCA flower raw have reported a clear-headed, calming experience, with effects becoming stronger and more intense once the flower is exposed to heat.

In comparison with other popular hemp cannabinoids like CBD, THCA offers a more intense experience, as it binds directly to the ECS receptors and influences the cognitive functions they regulate. On the other hand, CBD indirectly modulates the receptors to produce a milder impact.

However, compared to THC, THCA’s effects may be gentler as it doesn’t produce a high on its own and doesn’t activate the CB1 receptors unless it’s decarboxylated (heated) and converted to THC.

Consumers are exploring THCA for its versatility, especially when looking for a middle ground between CBD and THC. While more clinical studies are needed, interest in THCA is growing steadily among wellness-focused users.

How to Choose the Best THCA Flower?

As the popularity of THCA flowers continues to grow, consumers are seeking guidance on how to identify quality products in a crowded market. The following factors, suggested by users and industry analysts, have proven to be helpful in distinguishing lower-quality THCA buds from premium alternatives.

Potency

The strength of a THCA flower strain is primarily measured by its THCA percentage. Higher THCA content generally leads to more pronounced effects when the flower is smoked, vaped, or cooked. Consumers should look for clearly labeled potency information on packaging or product pages, verified by lab testing.

Terpene Profile and Aroma

Terpenes are naturally occurring compounds that influence the flower’s flavor and aroma while also contributing to the overall effect. A pungent, fresh scent is often a good indicator of a well-cured product with a preserved terpene profile. Strains with complex aromas tend to offer a more nuanced and enjoyable experience.

Appearance

High-quality THCA strains are typically dense, sticky, and covered in frosty trichomes, tiny resin glands that contain cannabinoids and terpenes. Hand-trimmed buds show greater care in processing and are generally more visually appealing, with minimal stems or leaf matter.

Cultivation Practices

The growing environment significantly impacts flower quality. Indoor and greenhouse-grown options allow for better control over lighting, humidity, and pest management, which often leads to more consistent results. Organic cultivation methods, where no synthetic chemicals are used, are preferred by consumers seeking clean and sustainable products.

Lab Testing and Certificates of Analysis (COAs)

Independent, third-party lab testing is essential for confirming cannabinoid potency and ensuring safety. A Certificate of Analysis should verify THCA content and confirm that the product is free from mold, heavy metals, pesticides, and other harmful contaminants. Reputable brands make COAs easily accessible to the public.

Brand Reputation and Transparency

Companies known for clear communication, traceable sourcing, and honest marketing tend to offer more reliable products. Consumers are encouraged to research brands, read verified reviews, and check whether lab results and product details are readily available. Transparency builds trust and helps ensure consistency with every purchase.

Where to Buy THCA Flower Online?

With the growing demand for hemp-derived THCA products, consumers are turning to online retailers for convenience and wider selection. Nevertheless, not all of them offer value for money, with products that qualify the highest standards for quality, safety, and ingredient composition.

The most reliable online sources clearly display third-party lab testing results, including Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for each batch. These reports confirm THCA potency and screen for potential contaminants like mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.

Shoppers are encouraged to verify that these results are both recent and accessible directly from the product page or brand website.

Legal compliance is also a key consideration. Under the 2018 Farm Bill, THCA flower derived from hemp is federally legal as long as it contains less than 0.3% delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis. Reputable brands will clearly state this compliance and ship to states where hemp products are permitted.

Trusted companies also tend to provide detailed product descriptions, transparent sourcing information, and responsive customer support. These are all indicators that a brand is committed to quality and consumer safety.

For those exploring where to buy THCA flowers, starting with well-reviewed, lab-tested brands is the best way to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Consumers should avoid retailers that make exaggerated claims or lack clear documentation of testing.

THCA vs THC Flower: What’s the Difference?

While both THC and THCA flowers are derived from the cannabis plant, they differ significantly in chemistry, psychoactivity, legality, and how they are used. Here’s how reputable studies and research distinguish between the two based on their experiences.

Molecular Structure and Activation





THCA and THC share a similar chemical backbone; however, THCA contains an additional carboxyl group (COOH), which renders it non-psychoactive. This extra molecule prevents THCA from binding effectively to the brain’s CB1 receptors in its raw form.





However, when THCA is exposed to heat through smoking, vaping, or cooking, the carboxyl group is removed in a process called decarboxylation, converting it into delta-9 THC, the compound responsible for intoxicating effects.

Psychoactive Potential

THC flower contains active delta-9 THC, which binds directly to CB1 receptors in the brain, producing a psychoactive “high.” In contrast, THCA flower only becomes psychoactive when smoked, vaped, or cooked, making it more versatile depending on how it's consumed.

Legality and Compliance

THCA flower sourced from hemp and containing less than 0.3% delta-9 THC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. Similarly, hemp-derived THC flower is federally legal under the same criteria.

However, traditional THC flower sourced from marijuana is still classified as a Schedule I substance and remains illegal in many states without medical or recreational cannabis laws.

Use Cases and Preferences

Users may prefer THCA strains for their flexibility, as they offer non-intoxicating benefits in raw form and psychoactive effects when heated. It appeals to those seeking a federally compliant alternative to marijuana while still desiring potent effects.

THC flower, on the other hand, is generally chosen for its immediate psychoactive impact and recreational use.

How to Use THCA Flower Effectively?

THCA flower offers flexibility in how it’s consumed, but using it correctly requires attention to storage, preparation, and dosing. Clear handling and activation methods help ensure a safe and consistent experience for both new and experienced users. Here are a few tips that can help:

Storage and Handling: THCA flowers should be stored in an airtight glass container kept in a cool, dark location to preserve potency and terpene content. Exposure to heat, light, or moisture can degrade quality over time.





THCA flowers should be stored in an airtight glass container kept in a cool, dark location to preserve potency and terpene content. Exposure to heat, light, or moisture can degrade quality over time. Decarboxylation for Activation: THCA must be heated to convert into THC through a process called decarboxylation. While smoking and vaping naturally trigger this reaction, baking the flower at 220–240°F for 30–40 minutes can activate it for use in edibles and infused oils.





THCA must be heated to convert into THC through a process called decarboxylation. While smoking and vaping naturally trigger this reaction, baking the flower at 220–240°F for 30–40 minutes can activate it for use in edibles and infused oils. Methods of Consumption: THCA flower can be smoked, vaped, or incorporated into recipes after decarboxylation. Vaporizing is often preferred for temperature control and terpene retention, while cooking allows for discreet, delayed-release consumption.





THCA flower can be smoked, vaped, or incorporated into recipes after decarboxylation. Vaporizing is often preferred for temperature control and terpene retention, while cooking allows for discreet, delayed-release consumption. Microdosing for Beginners: New users are encouraged to start with small amounts to observe how their body responds. Microdosing helps gauge tolerance and minimizes the risk of overconsumption, especially when trying new THCA strains.

FAQs About THCA Flower

Will THCA flower get me high?

Not in its raw form. THCA is non-psychoactive until it’s heated through smoking, vaping, or cooking. Once heated, it decarboxylates and converts into THC, which can produce intoxicating effects. The strength of those effects depends on the THCA percentage and individual tolerance.

Why do dispensaries sell THCA flowers?

Dispensaries offer THCA flowers to meet the demand for federally legal products that can deliver effects similar to traditional cannabis when heated. Since it’s derived from hemp and complies with the 2018 Farm Bill, THCA Flower allows retailers to serve customers in states with restrictions on marijuana.

Is smoking THCA flower bad for you?

Any form of smoking carries health risks, particularly for the lungs. While hemp-derived THCA flower may offer legal access to THC-like effects, inhaling combusted material can still irritate the respiratory system. Some users prefer vaping or edibles as lower-impact alternatives.

What are the benefits of THCA flowers?

THCA is being studied for its potential anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, and anti-nausea properties. Some users report calming effects and relief from discomfort. These benefits are largely anecdotal, and more clinical research is needed to understand how THCA interacts with the body fully.

Will THCA Flower fail a drug test?

Yes. Once heated, THCA converts to THC, which can trigger a positive result on a drug test that screens for cannabis use. Even trace amounts may be flagged, so individuals subject to testing should use caution when consuming THCA products.

Is it legal to travel with THCA Flower?

Travel laws vary by state and country. While hemp-derived THCA flower is federally legal in the U.S., if it contains less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, transporting it across state lines or internationally can lead to legal complications. Always check local laws before traveling.

Is THCA the same as Delta-9?

No. THCA is the acidic, non-psychoactive precursor to Delta-9 THC. When heated, THCA converts into Delta-9, which is responsible for the traditional cannabis high. The two compounds differ in structure, effects, and legality until decarboxylation occurs.

Is 30% THCA strong?

Yes. A THCA content of 30% is considered highly potent and likely to produce strong effects once activated. This level is comparable to top-tier cannabis strains and is typically recommended for experienced users or those seeking more intense results.

Choosing the Right THCA Flower for You

Selecting the best THCA flower involves evaluating several key factors. For instance, potency, terpene profiles, and cultivation methods play a crucial role in determining the product’s quality and effects.

Likewise, lab testing and certificates of analysis (COAs) provide essential verification of safety and cannabinoid content. On the other hand, brand reputation and transparency help consumers make informed decisions when navigating a diverse array of products.

Exhale’s new THCA strains, Sunset Sherbert and Skywalker OG, seem to check all these boxes. They cater to different preferences, offering uplifting and balanced effects during the day alongside a deeply relaxing outcome at night.

For buyers exploring these premium THCA buds for the first time, it is advisable to start with moderate doses and pay close attention to the aroma and effects. Exhale ensures clear labeling and transparency to promote responsible consumption and help customers find the right product for their needs.

Consumers considering using these THCA flowers for wellness or therapeutic purposes should always consult a healthcare professional before incorporating these products into their routine.

About Exhale

Exhale Wellness, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a leading hemp-based wellness brand with decades of experience in the natural food industry. It collaborates with trusted hemp farms across the US to produce premium, federally compliant products.

Its offerings include THCA flower, Delta-9 THC, THCP, and more, all crafted from organic, U.S.-grown hemp and subjected to rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure potency and purity.

Recognized as one of the top THCA flower brands for 2025, Exhale Wellness continues to set industry standards with a diverse product lineup and guaranteed customer satisfaction. The brand's focus on ethical sourcing and sustainable practices has solidified its reputation as a trusted name among consumers seeking natural wellness solutions.