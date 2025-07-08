SEALSQ Commences Global Deployment of its GSMA-Accredited eUICC with Telcos, Integrating A Pioneering Post-Quantum Ready Cryptographic Security Technology

Geneva, Switzerland, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that is has commenced the deployment of its GSMA-accredited eUICC (Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) with telecommunications operators (Telcos) worldwide. SEALSQ’s GSMA-accredited eUICC technology is now equipped to integrate Post-Quantum cryptographic security, marking a major milestone in the evolution of secure mobile and IoT communications.

This innovation enables mobile phones, IoT devices, and connected infrastructure to benefit from next-generation security that defends against current and future cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computing.

“By preparing Post-Quantum security for our GSMA-accredited eUICC technology, we’re enabling a new era of trusted, scalable, and future-proof connectivity,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “This advancement meets today’s security needs and prepares for future quantum threats, ensuring our customers stay ahead of emerging cyber challenges.”

A Swiss GSMA Accredited Root of Trust

At the heart of SEALSQ’s solution is its GSMA Root CI-accredited Root Certificate Authority, hosted in Switzerland to ensure digital sovereignty through the nation’s legacy of trust, neutrality, and stringent data privacy. This Swiss RoT ensures maximum trust and interoperability across the global mobile ecosystem, supporting secure identification and authentication of eSIMs and Subscription Management entities within the GSMA Remote Provisioning framework, paving the way for secure, remote, and scalable connectivity for Consumer, M2M, and IoT devices. As eSIM adoption surges, Telcos are actively seeking to phase out physical SIM cards in favor of dynamic, remotely provisioned profiles. SEALSQ’s eUICC technology simplifies this transition by providing a secure, Post-Quantum-ready platform that enhances operational efficiency and ensures long-term cryptographic resilience.

Powering the Next Generation of Smart Cities and Industry 4.0

In smart city deployments, where millions of sensors collect data on traffic, environment, and infrastructure, SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum-ready eUICC ensures end-to-end trust, data integrity, and resilience, even as cyberthreats evolve. Municipalities and service providers can confidently roll out IoT solutions to improve efficiency, safety, and urban sustainability. For industrial IoT applications, the technology offers secure, seamless connectivity for sensors, machinery, and automated systems across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture, safeguarding mission-critical data.

Expanding into Space: Telcos Gain Access to WISeSat Constellation

In a strategic extension of its connectivity services, SEALSQ has become an investor and shareholder in WISeSat.Space, a pioneering satellite company developing a constellation of low-orbit satellites for secure IoT connectivity. Through this partnership, SEALSQ enables Telcos to access the WISeSat satellite constellation, extending Post-Quantum-ready services from Earth to space, providing resilient, globally accessible infrastructure for mission-critical IoT, remote environments, and underserved regions.

Safeguarding Mobile Phones Against Quantum Threats

Mobile phones, reliant on traditional cryptographic algorithms like RSA and ECC, are vulnerable to quantum computing-based attacks. SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum-ready eUICC provides robust encryption that future-proofs mobile communications, financial transactions, and authentication processes—protecting user privacy and device integrity at scale.

A Future-Proof Opportunity for Telcos and Enterprises

This deployment marks a turning point for Telcos seeking to enhance security, reduce complexity, and enable new business models in the age of AI and quantum computing. With SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum-ready eUICC, operators, enterprises, and governments have a trusted path to secure digital transformation across mobile, IoT, and infrastructure domains. Visit www.sealsq.com

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.