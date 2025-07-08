Graphenix Development Inc. Awarded $100,000 SuperBoost Grant to Extend Cycle Life of Silicon Anode Lithium-Ion Batteries

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphenix Development Inc. (GDI), a Rochester-based battery materials company, has been awarded a $100,000 SuperBoost grant from the National Science Foundation’s Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York. The funding will support GDI’s efforts to extend the cycle life of its 100% silicon anode technology through the development of a prelithiation method designed to improve battery durability and performance across sectors including defense, automotive, medical and wearable technologies.

GDI’s silicon anodes are fabricated using a solvent-free, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) process. The result is a high energy-density electrode that eliminates graphite, powders, binders and toxic solvents — simplifying the manufacturing process and enabling a more sustainable, domestically sourced battery supply chain. The SuperBoost project will focus on integrating lithium iron oxide (LFO) into high-nickel cathodes to enable in situ prelithiation, a method that compensates for lithium loss during early charging cycles and helps extend battery life.

National security and defense applications are a key focus of GDI’s work, particularly as the United States seeks to secure domestic supply chains and enhance energy resilience. The project builds on GDI’s existing industry collaborations, including a next-generation tactical battery initiative with a U.S.-based defense-sector customer and ongoing evaluations with automotive manufacturers.

Experimental work will take place at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Battery Development Center, where GDI will validate LFO-based cathode formulations in coin cells before scaling to pouch cells assembled in RIT’s dry room facility.

“This support from the NSF Energy Storage Engine will allow us to advance a key part of our technology roadmap,” said Robert Anstey, CEO of GDI. “Improving cycle life through prelithiation will further enhance GDI’s performance advantages in Li-ion. We have already proven >30% energy density, and 15-minute fast charging with defense cell makers. Extending cycle life further and improving durability will be particularly important for dual-use applications.”

Fernando Gómez-Baquero, director of the Translation Pillar at the NSF Energy Storage Engine, emphasized the role of the grant in strengthening battery innovation in the region. “Cycle life is a major challenge for silicon anode batteries,” he said. “GDI’s approach to addressing this through prelithiation aligns with the Engine’s mission to accelerate high-impact technologies that bolster U.S. manufacturing and national security.”

Meera Sampath, CEO of the NSF Energy Storage Engine, noted the broader goals of the SuperBoost initiative. “Our SuperBoost program is designed to reduce the time it takes to bring cutting-edge energy storage technologies to market — from five years to fewer than two,” said Sampath. “GDI’s work reflects the kind of advanced materials innovation that not only strengthens domestic supply chains but also supports critical defense applications, positioning upstate New York as a center for next-generation battery solutions.”

Graphenix Development Inc. (GDI) is developing a next-generation battery anode platform based on 100% silicon. Its proprietary PECVD fabrication process eliminates graphite, solvents, and binders, resulting in a cleaner, more scalable pathway to high energy-density lithium-ion batteries. Proving in 3rd party testing to increase energy density by >30% up to 900Wh/L, and enabling hundreds of repeated <15-minute charging cycles. GDI is headquartered in Rochester, NY. Learn more at www.gdinrg.com.

The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, led by Binghamton University, is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition of 40+ academic, industry, nonprofit, state, and community organizations includes Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Griffiss Institute, Launch-NY and NY-BEST as core partners. The Engine advances next-gen battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform upstate New York into America’s Battery Capital.

