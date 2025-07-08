High Roller Appoints Sara Nunes Managing Director & Chief Commercial Officer, Finland

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, today announced the appointment of Sara Nunes as Managing Director & Chief Commercial Officer, Finland.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Officer Ben Clemes said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Sara to High Roller during this exciting and transformative time in our company’s journey. Sara’s wide-ranging experience and deep professional network in Finland brings our executive management team from strength to strength.”

Prior to joining High Roller, Nunes held leadership roles as Country Manager for global gaming operators Rootz, Kindred, and Betsson, where she was responsible for all brand activities, including P&L management. In those roles, Nunes successfully led various commercial initiatives and drove brand growth through innovative, locally tailored partnerships, earning a reputation for creative problem solving, strategic thinking, and focused execution.

Prior to starting a successful career in gaming that has spanned over a decade, Nunes achieved commercial success as a pop star in her native country of Finland following the release of her debut single, “Simon Can’t Sing,” a parody of prominent media executive Simon Cowell.

Commenting on her new role, Nunes said, “I was attracted to High Roller because of the company’s significant potential. The Company’s ambition to expand into high-upside regulated markets is compelling, and I’m excited to contribute to High Roller’s growth as I enter this new chapter of my career.”

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages.

