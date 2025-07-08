Telecom API Market Surges to $664.9 Billion by 2028 - Dominated by Twilio (US), AT&T (US), Telefonica (Spain), Verizon (US) and Ericsson (Sweden)

Delray Beach, FL, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Telecom API Market is projected to grow from USD 320.9 billion in 2023 to USD 664.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, according to new research report by MarketsandMarkets™

Telecom API Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Advancements in 5G technology to propel demand for innovative and high-speed telecom APIs

technology to propel demand for innovative and high-speed telecom APIs Increasing adoption of IoT devices and applications that demand scalable APIs for connectivity

Increasing demand for mobile data and rise of digital communication

Increasing popularity of open APIs

Restraints

Concerns about data security and privacy with new APIs

Compatibility issues with existing legacy systems that obstruct seamless integration

Opportunities

Development of marketplaces for buying and selling APIs

Valuable insights through API data analytics and creation of new revenue channels

List of Top Companies in Telecom API Market

Twilio (US)

AT&T (US)

Telefonica (Spain)

Verizon (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Vodafone Group (UK)

Google (US)

Deutsche Telekom (Germany)

Orange SA (France) and many more…

The increased speed and capacity of 5G networks enable more advanced and data-intensive applications, requiring robust APIs to facilitate communication between devices and networks which will drive the market for telecom API.

The growth of IoT devices across various industries has led to increased demand for telecom APIs. These APIs enable devices to communicate with each other and with network infrastructure, facilitating the exchange of data and information in real-time.

By type of API, the location API segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The location API stands as a pivotal tool, enabling seamless integration of location-based services into diverse applications. This API serves as a crucial bridge between developers and underlying location data sources, facilitating real-time access to geographical information. Its significance is evident across various use cases, from powering emergency services with precise location tracking for swift response to delivering personalized experiences through geo-fencing and targeted advertising.

By type of API, the SMS,MMS & RCS API segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

SMS,MMS & RCS APIs play a pivotal role in the telecommunications landscape, serving as crucial tools for developers to integrate text and multimedia messaging capabilities into their applications. The SMS API allows for the seamless transmission of text messages, finding applications in various domains such as notification services, two-factor authentication, marketing, and appointment reminders. The MMS API extends these capabilities by enabling the transmission of multimedia content like images, videos, and audio files, fostering interactive and engaging messaging experiences.

Asia Pacific is expected to expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The telecom API market in Asia Pacific is highly competitive, as China, India and Japan have a strong focus on Research and Development (R&D) and innovation. The Asia Pacific digital economy is expanding and experiencing growing regional demand. The telecom API market in the Asia Pacific region is dynamically influenced by several key factors. With a high penetration of mobile devices and smartphones, the demand for telecom APIs has surged, enabling mobile network operators to enhance service functionality and user experiences. The ongoing digital transformation initiatives across countries in the region further contribute to the adoption of cloud services, IoT, and other technologies reliant on telecom APIs. The growth of e-commerce and FinTech sectors has driven the need for secure communication channels, spurring the use of APIs for authentication, messaging, and payment processing. Government-backed initiatives promoting digital transformation, smart cities, and eGovernance are also leveraging telecom APIs for connectivity and data exchange. Overall, the Asia Pacific telecom API market is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, as organizations in the region increasingly realize the benefits of these technologies.

