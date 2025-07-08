UNCF Announces New Initiative to Help Parents Advocate for Growing the Nation’s Pipeline of Highly Qualified Educators

Washington, DC, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF today announced a special initiative to help parents better engage with local schools, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other colleges and universities to achieve positive academic outcomes for their students and to promote teaching as a viable career path.

“It is abundantly clear when parents and communities join forces and advocate for change, they ensure this work is not just a movement, but a sustained commitment to excellence for generations to come,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “We can build the dynamic teacher workforce our children deserve.”

“The stakes are high for our Black students. The need for parent involvement in the work to bring more Black teachers into the service of our young people is greater now more than ever. The path to educational equity is incomplete without the active involvement of Black parents as advocates for change,” said Sharif E. Mekki, Founder and CEO, Center for Black Educator Development.

To facilitate this new initiative, UNCF released a toolkit on how to advocate for more teachers with the support of locally elected officials, school board representatives, assistant and district superintendents, parent/teacher organizations, student-led organizations and community advocacy groups.

Titled, “Hear Us, Believe Us, Invest In Us: Helping Parents Advocate for Black Teachers,” the toolkit was developed in response to a national survey of parents conducted by UNCF’s K-12 Education Advocacy Division.

“By equipping families with the tools to demand and drive greater representation of Black educators, the Parent Toolkit ignites a powerful force for transformation,” said Mekki.

“93% of Black parents would like more opportunities to be involved in their child’s education, more input into education laws. Moreover, 90% of Black parents said it would be very helpful to have resources to help them in their advocacy efforts,” said Dr. Meredith B.L. Anderson, co-author and director, K-12 Research, Advocacy, UNCF.

A recent UNCF study, “Hear Us, Believe Us: Centering African American Parent Voices in K-12 Education,” showed that African American parents felt more respected, held higher college-going aspirations, and reported fewer instances of exclusionary discipline, when their child attended school with more African American teachers. “The presence of Black teachers is not just beneficial—it’s transformational for all students,” said Ashlyn Thomas, M.Ed., co-author and research and engagement manager, UNCF.

While 55% of students of color attend U.S. public schools, only 22% of U.S. teachers are of color and only six percent are Black teachers. Several studies show the positive benefits that Black teachers have on all students including decreases in suspensions, deeper student engagement and greater access to rigorous courses.

Research shows that Black teachers benefit not only Black students, especially Black male students, but all students. Additionally, Black students who have just one Black teacher in K-3 are 13% more likely to graduate from high school and 19% more likely to go to college.

In under-resourced schools, Black teachers have achieved the highest student retention rates and lowered out-of-school suspensions by three times the national average.

In addition, HBCUs are significant producers of Black teachers for America’s public education system.

A recent UNCF study, “The Heart Work of Hard Work,” examined the best practices of teacher preparation programs implemented at HBCUs. The study found that HBCUs have extensive recruitment networks, cultivate intentional relationships with students, employ culturally responsive curriculum, and provide mentorship support. HBCU-educated teachers leave their institutions equipped to serve their communities with excellence and have a positive impact on all students’ learning environment and outcomes.

As a result of the survey’s findings, UNCF—in partnership with the Center for Black Educator Development—created the toolkit to help mobilize parents to advocate for more Black teachers, “because after all, who best to advocate for high-quality teachers than parents who are partners with teachers in ensuring children receive the love, care and academic support they need,” Anderson said.

The toolkit includes tips for partnering with local organizations and initiatives like the One Million Teachers of Color Campaign and how to celebrate Black teachers through social media campaigns like Center for Black Educator Development’s (CBED) #WeNeedBlackTeachers. The toolkit also includes a template for parents to use when contacting local representatives to advocate for more Black teachers.

Elaine Wells, a parent advocate featured in the toolkit, said, “When Black parents stand with teachers and school leaders, we create a village that nurtures our children academically, socially and emotionally.” This toolkit is designed to amplify such voices, ensuring that Black families are heard and empowered as key partners in the fight for educational equity.

