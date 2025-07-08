North America Soy Protein Concentrate Market Report 2025-2034 | Government Support & Sustainable Innovations Drive Expansion

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Soy Protein Concentrate Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America's Soy Protein Concentrate Market was valued at USD 204.8 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% to reach USD 508.8 million by 2034.

The growth is fueled by rising consumer interest in plant-based proteins, driven by health-conscious lifestyles and rising adoption of vegan and flexitarian diets. Soy protein concentrate has become a popular ingredient due to its high protein content and versatility in applications such as nutraceuticals, dairy alternatives, and meat substitute products. Technological progress in food processing is also making soy-based offerings more appealing by enhancing taste, texture, and nutritional value. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental benefits of plant-based diets, which further supports market adoption.







Increased government support and innovation in sustainable food production are accelerating growth. Manufacturers respond to clean label demands by developing minimally processed products that align with natural ingredient preferences. The use of soy protein concentrate is also growing in the animal feed industry, where it improves feed quality and supports sustainable livestock farming. Improved extraction methods have product purity and sensory appeal, reinforcing market performance.



The aqueous alcohol extraction process accounted for a 29.5% share in 2024, generating USD 60.5 million. This traditional method uses food-safe alcohols to extract soluble sugars while preserving protein integrity, making it suitable for human consumption. Other methods like acid leaching offer higher protein yields with reduced carbohydrate content, ideal for use in plant-based dairy and meat alternatives. These evolving techniques are helping manufacturers enhance the functional properties and sustainability profile of their products.



The dry or powdered segment held a 39.7% share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%. Dry forms of soy protein concentrate are widely favored for their longer shelf life, flexibility in food formulations, and ease of transport. These are extensively used in snacks, baked items, and meat substitutes. Liquid concentrates are gaining ground in beverage and infant nutrition sectors due to their ease of blending and convenience, despite having a shorter shelf life. Textured soy protein, also known as TVP, continues to gain attention as a meat substitute with a texture that mimics real meat, offering a protein-rich, eco-friendly alternative for consumers.



United States Soy Protein Concentrate Market held 48.8% share in 2024 supported by strong consumer demand for plant-based protein products, government backing for sustainable agriculture, and the large-scale use of soy protein in both food products and animal feed. The region's dynamic poultry sector also contributes to soy protein concentrate usage in livestock nutrition, supporting the dual expansion across both food and agriculture sectors.



Key players in the North America Soy Protein Concentrate Market include Lactalis International, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Wilmar International Ltd, and Kerry Group plc. To strengthen their market position, companies in the North America soy protein concentrate industry are adopting a combination of strategic actions. These include investment in R&D to enhance processing methods, improve taste profiles, and reduce anti-nutritional factors. Businesses are forming partnerships with food manufacturers to create custom formulations and expand their presence across new application areas such as dairy alternatives and performance nutrition. Expanding production capacity and establishing local sourcing agreements are also helping reduce costs and secure supply chains.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $204.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $508.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered North America



