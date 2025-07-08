The Columbus Organization Acquires Diversified Resources, Inc.

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbus Organization, the nation’s leading provider of outcomes-based care coordination services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD), conditions associated with aging, and complex health concerns, today announced the acquisition of Diversified Resources, Inc. (“DRI”). DRI is a multi-capability agency serving members under the Elderly and Disabled Waiver Program (EDWP) and regional Area Agencies on Aging, who are aging and may also have disabilities. Established in 1999, DRI has built itself to over 5,000 covered members and has become a strong, highly regarded presence in southern Georgia counties.

For Columbus, the acquisition of DRI’s business aligns perfectly with the company’s strategic growth in the complex health care coordination space. Columbus’ introduction of C-ChangeTM, an industry-leading complex health offering, has allowed for significant improvement in the identification and management of medical, physical, social, and environmental risks typical of the aging and complex health populations. C-ChangeTM leverages a face-to-face person-centered approach, data-driven risk identification, prevention of long-term institutionalization, and effective integration of caregiver support to deliver cost-effective and accountable service coordination while improving outcomes and quality of life for so many in need.

Elaine Aguirre, M.D., SVP Care Management and Population Health, commented, “With DRI, we now have the opportunity to serve individuals in Georgia with complex needs like no other. Given the resources, employees, and capabilities of the companies, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to dramatically reshape how care is delivered for this population. Georgia, and in the future, Georgia managed care companies contracted to deliver on Georgia360, will have a uniquely positioned partner for improving outcomes of individuals while reducing cost for the system. We will continue to build on a platform of data analytics and translate that data into targeted and more effective ways of delivering services. We are very excited to embark on this relationship.”

Caroline McGovern, DRI’s SOURCE Program Director, speaking on behalf of fellow owners Marla Meeks, and Harriet Mixon, stated: “We were intrigued by the combination of the resources of DRI and Columbus in the Georgia marketplace. Given Georgia’s anticipated move to managed care in the coming years, we believe, together, we will be well prepared to be a trusted partner with members, providers, Area Agencies on Aging, the state, and managed care companies. We look forward to bringing exciting new capabilities to all concerned."

The acquisition will increase The Columbus Organization’s staff by100 team members, and The Columbus Organization’s team is expected to provide services to a substantial portion of Georgia’s aging and complex needs population.

About The Columbus Organization

For over 40 years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care management specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral concerns, conditions associated with aging, and complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit www.ColumbusOrg.com, like The Columbus Organization on Facebook, or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn.