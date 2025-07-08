Relm Insurance Launches Streamlined Coverage Suite for Fintechs

St. George's, Bermuda, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relm Insurance (‘Relm’), the leading insurer for emerging and innovative industries, today announced the launch of OMEGAFINTECH and NOVAFINTECH, which eliminate coverage gaps within streamlined policies built for today’s financial innovators.

Modern fintechs face growing risks — from cyberattacks to regulatory scrutiny — yet still rely on fragmented insurance cobbled together from legacy providers. This patchwork approach often leads to costly gaps in coverage and uncertainty at claim time.

Relm’s new product suite solves this problem by combining critical coverages into a unified structure:

OMEGAFINTECH

Built for companies that deliver financial services through technology (e.g. digital banks, crypto exchanges, payment platforms), and includes integrated coverage for:

Tech and AI liability

Cybersecurity events

Financial and professional services (E&O)

Regulatory investigations and compulsory limits (e.g. PSD2 compliance in the EU)

Financial crime and fraud

Management liability

24/7 incident response team access





NOVAFINTECH

Tailored for fintech enablers — companies that build, supply, or power financial technologies without offering financial services themselves. It Includes all OMEGAFINTECH protections, minus financial services and management liability, keeping coverage relevant and cost-effective.

“Many fintechs are scaling fast and taking on complex risk — but traditional insurance hasn’t kept pace,” said Joseph Ziolkowski, CEO and Founder of Relm Insurance. “With OMEGAFINTECH and NOVAFINTECH, we’re helping them close critical gaps and build resilience where it matters most.”

“Findings from our research and stakeholder engagement suggested there was a clear need for policies that reflect the reality of how modern fintechs operate,” said Claire Davey, Relm’s Head of Product Innovation and Emerging Risk. “OMEGAFINTECH and NOVAFINTECH are the result of that process — cohesive, technically sound coverages that address overlapping exposures in a single structure, helping our clients navigate risk with fewer gaps and greater clarity.”

For more information, visit: https://relminsurance.com/insurance-products/fintech-insurance-products-omegafintech-and-novafintech/

Who is OMEGAFINTECH for? Who is NOVAFINTECH for? Digital Banking Platforms Digital Payments Payment Technology Providers Banking as a Service (BaaS) Fraud Prevention and Identity Verification Lending Platforms Risk Management, Compliance and RegTech Wealth Tech Lending Technology Platforms Personal Finance and Budgeting Data Aggregation and Open Banking APIs BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later)

About Relm Insurance

Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm) is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier that supports emerging industries driving innovation and next-generation technologies. Launched in 2019, Relm offers a wide range of insurance products to high-growth markets, including digital assets, blockchain, AI, biotech, and the space economy. With a Financial Stability Rating of A (Exceptional) from Demotech, Relm is widely recognised for its industry expertise and solutions-driven approach, making it a trusted risk partner for businesses operating at the frontier of technological innovation.





