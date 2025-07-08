Malbek named as a 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape Worldwide AI-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment

Princeton, NJ, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a leading provider of modern contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, today announced its positioning as a "Major Player" in the prestigious IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment. The recognition comes as the CLM market undergoes significant transformation, with IDC projecting 11.4% compound annual growth over the next five years* and 86% of deployments expected to be SaaS or cloud-enabled by 2026.

The IDC MarketScape noted, “Buyers should consider Malbek when seeking a modern, cloud-native CLM solution that balances intuitive usability with advanced functionality. Malbek is particularly well suited for organizations that value no-code configurability, want AI-driven insights embedded throughout the contract life cycle, and require a platform that can evolve with their business without heavy IT involvement.”

Our strengths include:

Modern, intuitive user experience: Malbek is designed with best practice principles from consumer technology companies, enabling users to adopt and leverage the system with little to no training.

Malbek is designed with best practice principles from consumer technology companies, enabling users to adopt and leverage the system with little to no training. No-code configurability: The platform empowers business users to create and manage templates, workflows, and processes without coding or IT involvement, supporting rapid adaptation to evolving business needs.

The platform empowers business users to create and manage templates, workflows, and processes without coding or IT involvement, supporting rapid adaptation to evolving business needs. AI-driven insights embedded throughout: Malbek's architecture allows AI functionality to be embedded at every stage of the contract life cycle, providing actionable insights and automation that are not reliant on bolt-on or external AI modules.

"We believe this IDC MarketScape recognition validates our vision of making contract management as intuitive as consumer technology while delivering enterprise-grade AI capabilities," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, Chief Executive Officer of Malbek. "We believe our positioning in the report demonstrates that our modern, cloud-native approach resonates with organizations seeking to transform their contract processes through embedded artificial intelligence and user-centric design."

"The CLM market has reached an inflection point where AI capabilities are no longer optional but essential for competitive differentiation," noted Patrick Reymann, Research Director, Procurement and Enterprise Applications at IDC. "Organizations are seeking platforms that can transform contract data into strategic assets, and vendors like Malbek that have built AI into their foundational architecture are well-positioned to capitalize on this transformation."

The recognition comes as organizations increasingly prioritize solutions that can deliver immediate value while adapting to evolving business requirements without extensive technical resources.

"We are thrilled to see IDC MarketScape recognize Malbek as a Major Player," added Ed Breault, Chief Marketing Officer of Malbek. "Malbek continues to make aggressive advancements to win and serve customers in the high-growth projected 11.4% five year CAGR CLM market."

Malbek serves a cross-industry client base with particular strength in life sciences, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and financial services. The company's no-code, fully configurable solution integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft, DocuSign, AWS, and over 50 other enterprise applications to support comprehensive contract workflows.

Recent customer implementations have demonstrated significant improvements in contract cycle times, compliance tracking, and user adoption rates, validating the platform's approach of combining advanced AI capabilities with intuitive user experience design.

About the IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Malbek

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it’s no wonder they maintain a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. Follow Malbek on LinkedIn and learn more at www.malbek.io.