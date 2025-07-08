Capsa Healthcare Unveils Industry’s First Consolidated Services Pharmacy Platform

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a leader in healthcare automation and medication management, today announced the launch of its Consolidated Services Pharmacy Platform (CSPP) — the industry’s first integrated solution that unifies central fill automation and enterprise-wide distribution management into a single, scalable system.

As health systems face mounting pressure to reduce costs while improving care quality, pharmacy centralization has become a strategic imperative. Traditional approaches require multiple vendors and disconnected systems, creating operational complexity and limiting visibility. CSPP eliminates these challenges by enabling health systems to process, fill, distribute, and deliver medications from a single platform that spans the continuum of care.

Key Features of CSPP:

Integrated Central Fill and Mail Order Automation: Supports high-volume prescription processing, specialty Rx workflows, and 340B compliance, while leveraging robotics and automation for speed and accuracy.

Supports high-volume prescription processing, specialty Rx workflows, and 340B compliance, while leveraging robotics and automation for speed and accuracy. Enterprise Distribution Management: Enables low unit of measure (LUM) distribution, predictive ordering, and intelligent redistribution to optimize inventory across facilities.

Enables low unit of measure (LUM) distribution, predictive ordering, and intelligent redistribution to optimize inventory across facilities. Real-Time Intelligence Across the Service Center: Provides comprehensive visibility across facilities with actionable insights that enable data-driven decisions and cost optimization.

Provides comprehensive visibility across facilities with actionable insights that enable data-driven decisions and cost optimization. System-Agnostic Interoperability: Seamlessly integrates with EHRs (e.g., Epic), automated dispensing systems (e.g., Omnicell, Pyxis), and third-party logistics providers—without requiring system replacement.

"Health systems need more than isolated automation—they need integrated control over their entire medication supply chain," said Jeff Schlossnagle, President of Pharmacy Automation and Chief Commercial Officer at Capsa Healthcare. "CSPP represents our commitment to engineering a path to better care by delivering the operational foundation health systems need to transform pharmacy services while improving both efficiency and patient outcomes."

Availability: CSPP is available immediately for health systems seeking to modernize their pharmacy operations. Implementation timelines vary based on system complexity and integration requirements.

About Capsa Healthcare

For more than 60 years, Capsa Healthcare has partnered with healthcare providers to engineer innovative solutions for pharmacy automation, medication management, and point-of-care technologies. Capsa's purpose-built solutions optimize workflows, streamline operations, and improve clinical efficiency across the healthcare continuum.

Learn more at capsahealthcare.com.

