Hospital Services Market Size to Lead USD 24,173 Bn by 2034 Rising Chronic Illness and Aging Population Fuel the Market Demand

Ottawa, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global hospital services market size reached USD 13,303 billion in 2024 and is estimated to attain USD 24,173 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Rising digital transformation, advanced technologies, the increasing demand for data-driven decision-making, and the need for continuous market tracking are driving the growth of the hospital services market.

This Report is Readily Available for Immediate Delivery, Visit Here to Explore the Report Sample and In-depth Databook Now@ https://www.statifacts.com/stats/databook-download/8200

Hospital Services Market Overview

The hospital services market refers to the arrangement and distribution, of a list of hospital services are collective activities of all departments and all personnel of a hospital, which end up in satisfactory patient care. Hospital services include everything from basic healthcare to emergency services in hospital, training and research for a major medical school center, and also services created by a network of industry-owned institutions like health maintenance organizations. In a hospital, types of services include home care, mental health services, rehabilitation, surgery, treatment, medical diagnosis, preventive care, and other services are among them.

The hospital services market growth is driven by increasing global spending on research and development, increased mergers and acquisitions activity, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector. The benefits of hospital services include reduced medical complications, reduced hospitalizations, quality of care, improved productivity, improved communication & collaboration, mental health assistance, happier patients, financial security, cost savings, extreme data security, expedited access to care, and improved patient care.

Hospital Services Market Highlights

North America dominated the hospital services market in 2024.

Europe is expected to show the fastest growth in the forecasted period of 2025-2034.

By hospital, the public/ community hospital segment contributed the highest market share of 36% in 2024.

By hospital, the private hospital segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

By service type, the inpatient services segment captured the biggest market share of 58% in 2024.

By service type, the outpatient services segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034

By service areas, the cardiovascular segment generated the major market share of 21% in 2024.

By service areas, the neurorehabilitation & psychiatry services segment is set to experience the fastest market growth from 2025 to 2034.

Major Trends in the Hospital Services Market

Which Principal Factors Shape the Hospital Service Industry?

Rising global spending on research and development: Rising global spending on research and development can lead to breakthroughs that can drive profits and well-being for consumers. Research and development can lead to innovations in business. These may be in terms of new products and services, enhanced processes, and new ways to interact with customers. Advancements are also a useful way to grow a business. research and development is an essential driver of economic growth as it spurs progress, innovation, and invention. R&D spending can lead to innovations can drive profits and well-being for consumers.

Rising global spending on research and development can lead to breakthroughs that can drive profits and well-being for consumers. Research and development can lead to innovations in business. These may be in terms of new products and services, enhanced processes, and new ways to interact with customers. Advancements are also a useful way to grow a business. research and development is an essential driver of economic growth as it spurs progress, innovation, and invention. R&D spending can lead to innovations can drive profits and well-being for consumers. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector: The benefits of technological advancements in the healthcare sector include robotics for surgical procedures, robotics, lower healthcare costs, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), improved public health, improved efficiency, improved communication, hospital communication systems, empowered patients, ease of workflow, better diagnostics, remote monitoring devices, greater patient care, improved patient care, AI in healthcare, wearables, healthcare access, electronic medical records, HER integrations, and telemedicine.

Growth Factors in the Hospital Services Market

Digital transformation of traditional industries: The digital transformation of traditional industries shows many positive results, like increased productivity, fewer errors, time and resource saving, and more, transforming traditional industries into new high-end technologies driven technologies. Key components of digital transformation for healthcare services include blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), software development, custom mobile app development, big data, internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing . Digital transformation like the integration of automation, AI, and IoT have significantly improved their efficiency and operational development.

The digital transformation of traditional industries shows many positive results, like increased productivity, fewer errors, time and resource saving, and more, transforming traditional industries into new high-end technologies driven technologies. Key components of digital transformation for healthcare services include blockchain, (AI), software development, custom mobile app development, big data, (IoT), and . Digital transformation like the integration of automation, AI, and IoT have significantly improved their efficiency and operational development. Regulatory support: Regulatory support benefits include driving business growth, improving reputation & trust, preventing security breaches, enhancing internal processes & procedures, and avoiding fines & penalties. Regulatory affairs help pharma companies and hospital services to understand and meet different rules across countries, ensuring smooth global market entry. It makes sure all medicines are safe, effective, and meet strict health authority guidelines before and after launch.

Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook & In-depth Report Now@ https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8200

Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Hospital Services Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare services may be used to increase efficiency in healthcare diagnoses. According to Harvard’s School of Public Health, although it’s early days for this use, using AI to make diagnoses may reduce treatment costs by up to 50% and improve health outcomes by 40%. In clinical settings, AI assists in diagnosing diseases, predicting patient outcomes, and personalizing treatment plans. In hospital management, AI improves operational efficiency, enhance patient flow & scheduling, and streamlines administrative tasks.

The integration of artificial intelligence into healthcare promises heightened diagnostic accuracy, improved treatment planning, and informed decision making. Artificial intelligence tools can enhance accuracy, reduce costs, and save time compared to traditional diagnostic methods. AI-based chatbots can provide answers to common patient concerns. The use of this new technology is bringing about a massive transformation of the healthcare sector by improving medical research, care delivery, and efficiency, leading to enhanced patient outcomes and personalized treatments.

What Are the Significant Achievements of the Leading Industrial Firms?

In June 2025, a landmark $50 million philanthropic gift from Gilchrist and Amy Berg of Ponte Vedra, Florida was announced by Mayo Clinic. This transformative contribution will accelerate global healthcare innovation through Mayo Clinic’s Innovative Exchange, which will be renamed the Mayo Clinic Berg Innovation Exchange in their honor.



Source: News Network. Mayo Clinic

In June 2025, the HCA Healthcare Foundation, through its Healthier Tomorrow Fund, will enhance its Healthier Tomorrow Fund, will enhance its work with Educate Texas, an initiative of Communities Foundation of Texas, through a new $1 million grant was announced by HCA Healthcare, Inc., one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers. This donation builds upon the collaboration resulting from the Foundation’s $1.35 million grant to the organization in 2022 and will continue to focus on increasing student access to program that allow healthcare careers, including high schools in Texas that offers pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) healthcare career tracks.



Source: HCA Healthcare

How Does IoMT Act as an Opportunity for the Hospital Services Market?

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) in healthcare services allows real time altering, tracking, and monitoring, which permits better accuracy, hands-on treatments, apt intervention by doctors and enhances complete patient care delivery results. IoT in healthcare services benefits include integration of multiple devices & protocols, data security & privacy, research, remote medical assistance, tracking and alerts, data assortment & analysis, end-to-end connectivity & affordability, and simultaneous reporting and monitoring.

The main role of IoT I healthcare is to ease the patient’s life by giving them a monitor over their medical condition. The use of IoT in medical devices needs a focus on the end-user. Medical devices like glucose meters are designed to record the data of the patient and their vital signs. Higher demand for home care services is conducive to the use of Internet of Medical Things devices so healthcare providers can keep up with a patient’s condition in real-time.

What Are the Potential Concerns Related to the Hospital Services Market?

Supply chain disruptions: Manufacturers may responsible for disruptions at the supply chain level, delays, and unmet delivery problems can trigger customer’s frustration and dissatisfaction. And also affecting current sales, supply chain issues can damage both customer relationship and brand loyalty. Supply chain challenges in hospital services include logistic & transportation challenges, data visibility & integration across systems, supply reliability & relationship management, demand forecasting & inventory management, cost containment & budget constraints, regulatory compliance & changing standards, and uncertainty.

Manufacturers may responsible for disruptions at the supply chain level, delays, and unmet delivery problems can trigger customer’s frustration and dissatisfaction. And also affecting current sales, supply chain issues can damage both customer relationship and brand loyalty. Supply chain challenges in hospital services include logistic & transportation challenges, data visibility & integration across systems, supply reliability & relationship management, demand forecasting & inventory management, cost containment & budget constraints, regulatory compliance & changing standards, and uncertainty. High initial investment costs: Compounding concerns of growing healthcare administration costs is the evidence that administrative complexity has an adverse impact on quality of care. The disadvantages of high initial investment include higher upfront costs, potential for reduced flexibility, and increased risk if the investment does not pay off. In addition, some businesses may struggle to secure funding for such large investments, which can limit their growth potential. High initial investment provides the potential for higher returns but come with a greater profitability of losses or more severe potential losses.

What Is Going on Around the Globe in the Hospital Services Market?

North America dominated the global hospital services market in 2025. Rising global spending on research and development, increased mergers & acquisitions activity, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector are driving the growth of the market in the North American region.

U.S. Hospital Services Market Size 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

The U.S. hospital services market size is calculated at USD 2,480 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 4,021 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2025 to 2034.

How Do Hospital Services Act as a Key to the Healthcare Sector in the United States?

The US is the only developed country without a system of universal healthcare, and a significant proportion of its population lacks health insurance. The U.S. healthcare system is unique among advanced industrialized countries. The U.S. does not have a uniform health system, has no universal health coverage, and only recently enacted legislation mandating healthcare coverage for almost everyone. The United States has one of the highest costs of healthcare in the world. In 2022, U.S. healthcare spending reached $4.5 trillion, which averages to $13,493 per person. By comparison, the average cost of healthcare person in other wealthy countries is less than half as much.

Source: Wikipedia, DPE Aflcio, and Peter G. Peterson Foundation

What To Expect From Asia Pacific’s Hospital Services Market?

Asia Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Expanding infrastructure, strong government policies and fundings, growing demand for eco-friendly & efficient solutions, and increased adoption of advanced technologies contributing to the growth of the hospital services market in the Asia Pacific region.

How Do Hospital Services Act as a Key to the Hospital Services Market in India?

The public hospital system is essentially free for all Indian residents except for small, often symbolic co-payments for some services. One of the significant benefits of the Indian Government’s healthcare sector is the increased accessibility to healthcare services. The government has established primary health centers in remote and rural areas, ensuring that even the underprivileged sections of society have access to basic healthcare facilities. The primary benefit of government hospitals is their affordability.

Source: Wikipedia and Swaasa

Hospital Services Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 14,323 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 13,303 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 24,173 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.15% Largest Market North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Hospital Type, By Service Type, By Service Areas, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Hospital Services Market Segmentation

Hospital Type Insights

Hospital Services Market Size by Hospital Type 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Segments 2024 2025 2034 State-owned Hospitals 4,561.6 4,905.3 8,184.0 Private Hospitals 3,873.3 4,194.0 7,435.7 Public/Community Hospitals 4,868.0 5,224.0 8,552.8

What Made Public/Community Hospitals the Dominant Segment in the Hospital Services Market?

Public/community hospitals segment held a dominant presence in the hospital services market in 2024. In hospital services, functions of community health centers include making provisions for safe drinking water and basic sanitation, prevention and control of endemic diseases, collection of vital statistics of the area, health and nutrition, education and training of many health personnel working under the community health centers. One of the primary benefits of partnerships between hospitals and public health systems is the potential for more efficient resource use. Public hospital systems make healthcare more accessible and affordable for a broader population. Public hospitals may offer a wide range of medical services at a high standard, and many are equipped with specialized departments and advanced medical technology.

Source: Dmeo Gov. and Obermair

Private hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Private hospital benefits include we may get extra services like private room, we may able to choose when to book elective surgery, waiting times for elective surgery are generally shorter, and we can choose our doctor. Private hospitals complement the public system by providing advanced medical care and specialized services. They can cater to those who can afford higher costs and prefer quicker, more personalized care.

Source: Karetrip and Health Direct

Service Type Insights

Hospital Services Market Size by Service Type 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Segments 2024 2025 2034 Outpatient Services 5,575.3 6,055.5 11,016.5 Inpatient Services 7,727.5 8,267.8 13,156.0

How the Inpatient Service Segment Dominated the Hospital Services Market?

Inpatient services segment accounted for a considerable share of the hospital services market in 2024. The inpatient care benefits include the availability of emergency services in case a patient codes, or loses spontaneous circulation and heartbeat. Inpatient care benefits cover any kind of diagnostic or therapeutic procedure, and also hospital charges for individuals who may need confinement in a hospital.

Outpatient services segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Outpatient services benefits include ensures patient satisfaction, results in better healthcare efficiency, convenient, allows better treatment outcomes, results in swift treatment, allow wider access to healthcare facilities, pocket friendly, and saves time. Outpatient services means our health insurance offers coverage for the costs of doctor consultations, minor treatments, diagnostic costs, and even prescribed medicines when we are not required to admit to the hospital.

Service Areas Insights

Hospital Services Market Size by Service Areas 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Segments 2024 2025 2034 Cardiovascular 2,857.5 3,055.6 4,837.7 Acute Care 567.1 611.4 1,044.0 Cancer Care 1,922.3 2,075.0 3,581.6 Diagnostics and Imaging 2,112.9 2,277.7 3,885.1 Neurorehabilitation & Psychiatry Services 1,656.2 1,790.9 3,138.4 Gynecology 727.7 781.6 1,290.0 Others 3,459.2 3,731.1 6,395.8

How Cardiovascular Services Segment Dominated the Hospital Services Market?

Cardio-vascular services segment led the hospital services market. Regular cardio-vascular health checkup benefits include prevention is better than cure, convenient location & expert care, tailored heart health packages, non-invasive and painless testing, women-specific health checks, stress testing for accurate diagnosis, affordable heart health management, personalized lifestyle & dietary advice, comprehensive testing for better insights, and early detection of heart disease.

Acute care services segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Acute care is essential for addressing urgent healthcare needs, and providing immediate medical care for severe health problems that needs immediate attention. It plays a critical role in managing acute health problems effectively, preventing further deterioration, and saving lives.

Browse More Research Reports:

The North America hospital services market size surpassed USD 5,012 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 8,757 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.74% from 2025 to 2034.

surpassed USD 5,012 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 8,757 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.74% from 2025 to 2034. The Asia-Pacific hospital services market size was estimated at USD 3,871.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 7,525.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2025 to 2034.

was estimated at USD 3,871.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 7,525.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2025 to 2034. The Europe hospital services market size was evaluated at USD 2,895 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow around USD 4,857 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.31% from 2025 to 2034.

was evaluated at USD 2,895 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow around USD 4,857 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.31% from 2025 to 2034. The China hospital services market size was calculated at USD 1,123 billion in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD 2,288 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2025 to 2034.

was calculated at USD 1,123 billion in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD 2,288 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2025 to 2034. The Germany hospital services market size surpassed USD 858 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 1,331 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.48% from 2025 to 2034.



Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook & In-depth Report Now@ https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8200

Competitive Landscape in the Hospital Services Market

Mayo Clinic: This is a private American academic medical center focused on integrated healthcare, education, and research.

This is a private American academic medical center focused on integrated healthcare, education, and research. HCA Healthcare: This is an American for-profit operator of healthcare facilities.

This is an American for-profit operator of healthcare facilities. Cleveland clinic: This is a non-profit, multi-specialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care.

This is a non-profit, multi-specialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care. Spire Healthcare Group plc: This is a leading provider of private healthcare, running 38 private hospitals and over 50 clinics, consulting rooms and medical centers in UK.

This is a leading provider of private healthcare, running 38 private hospitals and over 50 clinics, consulting rooms and medical centers in UK. Ramsay Health Care: Ramsay Health Care Limited is an Australian multinational healthcare provider and hospital network.

Ramsay Health Care Limited is an Australian multinational healthcare provider and hospital network. Ascension Health: Ascension Health is a large private Catholic healthcare system in the United States.

Ascension Health is a large private Catholic healthcare system in the United States. Community Health Systems, Inc.: One of the nation’s leading healthcare providers. Developing and operating healthcare delivery systems across 14 states.

One of the nation’s leading healthcare providers. Developing and operating healthcare delivery systems across 14 states. Tenet Healthcare: Tenet Healthcare Corporation is an American for-profit multinational healthcare services company based in Dallas, Texas.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is an American for-profit multinational healthcare services company based in Dallas, Texas. Fortis Healthcare: Fortis is India’s leading healthcare service provider with 28 hospitals, 2.5K+ doctors, and 4K+ operational beds touching 2 million+ lives annually.



What is Going Around the Globe?

In July 2025, the new era government’s 10 Year Health Plan to bring the Neighborhood Health Services (NHS) closer to home was launched by Prime Minister. Neighborhood Health Services (NHS) to be rolled out across the country, bringing diagnostics, mental health, post-op, rehab, and nursing to people’s doorstep.



Source: Gov.UK

In June 2025, “Sneha Sparsha” an innovative homecare initiative dedicated to supporting cancer patients at their doorstep was launched by SH Binayak Multi-Specialty Hospital, in association with the Institute of Breast Disease, Kolkata and the Asian Medical Foundation.



Source: The Times of India

Segments Covered in the Report

By Hospital Type

State-owned Hospital

Private Hospital

Public/ Community Hospital



By Service Type

Outpatient Services

Inpatient Service

By Service Areas

Cardiovascular

Acute Care

Cancer Care

Diagnostics, and Imaging

Neurorehabilitation & Psychiatry Services

Gynecology

Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@statifacts.com

Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription

Contact US

Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany

Web: https://www.statifacts.com/

Europe: +44 7383 092 044



About US

Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and custoer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor