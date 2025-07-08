Industrial Starch Market Set to Surge USD 274.14 Billion by 2034| Sustainable Solutions Lead the Way

Ottawa, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial starch market size stood at USD 124.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 134.87 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 274.14 billion by 2034, at a strong CAGR of 8.20% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is experiencing a rapid increase due to its widespread use across multiple industries. The ingredient is derived from various plant and artificial sources and is useful in multiple domains. Hence, the market is observing a hike lately in different regions.

Market Overview

Industrial starch is a carbohydrate derived from various plant sources such as corn, wheat, potatoes, cassava, and many other plants. The ingredient is further modified for its binding properties useful for different purposes. The industrial starch market has observed a spike in recent years due to its versatility and usefulness for different industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, biofuel, and an array of multiple other industries. The ingredient is useful for binding, thickening, gelling, and many other activities. Hence, it is a useful ingredient for different domains in various forms.



The paper industry, packaging industry, textile industry, and adhesive industry are also some of the major industries utilizing starch for their various purposes. The industrial starch market is observing a huge hike due to its high usage in the food and beverage industry. It is highly used for the manufacturing of processed meals and food options. It helps as a thickening agent useful for manufacturing of processed foods. The high demand of people for easy and convenient meal options today is stated as one of the major reasons for the high demand for starch in the food and beverage industry fueling the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

By region, North America dominated the industrial starch market with highest market share of 49% in 2024, due to a high supply of corn, the main ingredient for industrial starch, and a hike in the growth of the food and beverage industry as well.

By region, the Asia Pacific industrial starch market is observed to grow at the fastest rate due to the high demand in the food and beverage industry and the high demand of starch in various domains such as the packaging industry and corrugated boxes manufacturing industry.

By application, the food and beverage industry dominated the market due to the usage of starch for various purposes such as gelling, thickening, and stabilizing.

By application, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to hike at the fastest pace due to its use as excipients in drug formulations, binders, tablet manufacturing, and fillers.

By source, the corn segment held the largest revenue share due to its versatile use in different domains such as food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, biofuel, and many other industries.



New Trends of Industrial Starch Market

The industrial starch market has observed growth in recent years due to its sustainable extraction process from natural sources such as wheat, potato, corn, and cassava.

Consumer awareness of the use of natural and sustainable ingredients has helped the market hike in various regions in recent years.

The growing demand for processed foods and ready-to-eat meal options has led to a high demand for starch in the food and beverage industry due to its thickening and gelling properties. Hence, the market is growing at the fastest rate in the foreseen period.

The ingredient also has a major role in the paper manufacturing industry as it helps in enhancing the strength and stability of the final product helping the growth of the market as well.

The shift towards sustainability in recent times has also fueled the growth of the market leading to high usage of bioplastics made from industrial starch.

Consumer awareness has also led to a high demand for sustainable products made from sustainable sources, hence the demand for starch made from natural sources has also increased leading to the growth of the industrial starch market.

Technological advancements in the innovation of industrial starch have also helped the market rise as it fulfills the needs of different domains for various purposes.



What are the Industrial Applications of Starch?

Textile Industry - Industrial starch is of utmost importance for the textile industry due to its various purposes. The ingredient helps maintain the quality of the fabric along with its stiffness, durability, and improved resistance. Hence, it also helps in managing the fabric during the manufacturing industry. The starch is also highly used during the sizing procedure of the textile industry to strengthen the yarn and improve abrasion resistance. The ingredient also helps in the printing process by acting as a binder in the printing pastes and ensuring proper prints over fabric.

- Industrial starch is of utmost importance for the textile industry due to its various purposes. The ingredient helps maintain the quality of the fabric along with its stiffness, durability, and improved resistance. Hence, it also helps in managing the fabric during the manufacturing industry. The starch is also highly used during the sizing procedure of the textile industry to strengthen the yarn and improve abrasion resistance. The ingredient also helps in the printing process by acting as a binder in the printing pastes and ensuring proper prints over fabric. Pharmaceutical Industry - Another domain utilizing the usage of industrial starch is the pharmaceutical industry. The ingredient helps in drug and tablet manufacturing. The ingredient is also useful as a binder, diluent, and disintegrate for drug formulations. Starch also helps the industry by creating proper matrices for controlled drug release in a human’s body after its intake.

- Another domain utilizing the usage of industrial starch is the pharmaceutical industry. The ingredient helps in drug and tablet manufacturing. The ingredient is also useful as a binder, diluent, and disintegrate for drug formulations. Starch also helps the industry by creating proper matrices for controlled drug release in a human’s body after its intake. Food and Beverage Industry- Industrial starch plays a major role in the food and beverage industry. It helps in thickening, gelling, and stabilizing the texture of different food products. Hence, it has a vital role in the fast-food manufacturing industry with its rising demand. It also helps in the coating of deep-fried foods for a crispy and flaky texture of fried food items. It also helps in the manufacturing of soups and gravies to thicken them to get a perfect consistency of the final product. Hence, the industry also plays a major role in fueling the growth of the industrial starch market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



What are the major growth drivers of the Industrial Starch Market?

Expanding Food and Beverage Industry - One of the major growth drivers of the industrial starch market is the expanding food and beverage industry globally. The starch acts as a thickening, gelling, and stabilizing agent helping the industry to maintain the texture of various food products. It helps to thicken the sauces and gravies and give them the perfect texture while manufacturing the final product. It is also used for coating of deep fried foods to give them a crispy texture while deep frying.

- One of the major growth drivers of the industrial starch market is the expanding food and beverage industry globally. The starch acts as a thickening, gelling, and stabilizing agent helping the industry to maintain the texture of various food products. It helps to thicken the sauces and gravies and give them the perfect texture while manufacturing the final product. It is also used for coating of deep fried foods to give them a crispy texture while deep frying. Paper and Textile Industry - The growing paper and textile industry is also a major contributor to the growth of the industrial starch market. The ingredient helps in binding and strengthening for manufacturing of paper and fabric. The ingredient helps in the sizing and dyeing processes of paper and textiles holding major importance for the growth of industry.

- The growing paper and textile industry is also a major contributor to the growth of the industrial starch market. The ingredient helps in binding and strengthening for manufacturing of paper and fabric. The ingredient helps in the sizing and dyeing processes of paper and textiles holding major importance for the growth of industry. Advanced Technology- Advanced technology in improving the properties of starch manufacturing has also helped in the hike of industry. The technology aids the industrial starch manufacturing, extraction, and application process, improving the efficiency of the product. The technology helps in advancing improved methods of starch extraction involving tailored techniques for separating starch from raw materials, refining starch material, and drying starch.



Challenges



What are the Restrictions in Growth Faced by the Industrial Starch Market?

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices - One of the major challenges faced by the industrial starch market is the fluctuating prices of raw materials from which the starch is extracted. Fluctuating prices of potato, corn, wheat, cassava, and tapioca, the major sources of starch lead to restrictions in the growth of the market. It can happen due to various reasons such as drought, floods, tsunamis, and many other natural disasters.

- One of the major challenges faced by the industrial starch market is the fluctuating prices of raw materials from which the starch is extracted. Fluctuating prices of potato, corn, wheat, cassava, and tapioca, the major sources of starch lead to restrictions in the growth of the market. It can happen due to various reasons such as drought, floods, tsunamis, and many other natural disasters. Geopolitical Issues- Changes in trade policies, geopolitical problems, and tariffs also affect the prices of industrial starch. Hence, many industries hesitate to use sustainable methods for the extraction of starch and may use other unsustainable methods.

Opportunity

How does Rise in the Sustainable Packaging Industry help in the growth of the Industrial Starch Market?

Consumer awareness today has impacted multiple industries for taking sustainability seriously and taking steps towards it. May it be manufacturing, distribution, or promoting the products, sustainability plays a vital role in all such steps. The use of bioplastics made with the help of starch derived from natural sources has helped to replace the use of traditional plastics. The eco-friendly packaging industry has helped to hike the demand for bioplastics helping industries to lower their carbon footprint and do their bit for the environment as well.

Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Industrial Starch Market in 2024?

North America held the largest revenue share of the industrial starch market in 2024. The market was observing a hike due to multiple growth contributing factors. The U.S. played a major role in the growth of the market in the region. The expanding food and beverage industry of the region helped in the growth of the market. High usage of industrial starch for the manufacturing of fast food items helped the market hike. The product is also useful for improving the texture of various food products helping the market in the region to grow in the foreseen period as well.

Why is Asia Pacific observed as the Fastest Growing Industrial Starch Market?

With the growing food and beverage industry and high demand for starch, Asia Pacific is observed as the fastest-growing region for the industrial starch market. With rising disposable income of the region and improving standard of living people are inclining towards consumption of fast food and processed food options. It easily aligns with the fast and hectic lifestyle of people in the region leading directly to a spike in the demand for starch. Hence, the use of starch in the food and beverage industry due to the high consumption of fast food helps in the growth of the market. The ingredient helps in thickening, stabilizing, and gelling properties helpful for the production of fast food and processed food options.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.20% Market Size in 2024 USD 124.65 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 134.87 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 274.14 Billion Dominated Region North America (49% Market Share in 2024) Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Industrial Starch Market Segmentation Analysis

Application Analysis

Which Application Segment Dominated the Industrial Starch Market in 2024?

The food and beverage segment dominated the market in 2024. The gelling, thickening, and stabilizing properties of starch helped the segment to dominate the industrial starch market in 2024. It is highly useful in the production of thick sauces and gravies used in fast food options. They also help to coat fried food options to give a perfect texture after frying food. Hence, it plays a major role in the fast food and processed food manufacturing industry. The binding property of the ingredient also helps the food and beverage industry at a huge scale to enhance the growth of the market.

Source Analysis

Which Segment Led the Industrial Starch Market by Source?



The corn segment dominated the industrial starch market in 2024. This dominance is largely due to corn’s high yield, widespread availability, and cost-effectiveness, particularly in major producing countries like the United States and China. Corn starch generated around USD 31.8 billion in revenue, significantly contributing to the overall market value, which stood at approximately USD 58.5 billion. Its versatility across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, paper, textiles, and biodegradable packaging, further solidified its leading position.

The wheat segment of the industrial starch market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Foreseen Period. The increasing demand for gluten-free food options and other products has helped in the rise of the wheat segment. It is one of the best alternatives for gluten and wheat helpful for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Hence, the growing food and beverage industry along with the contribution of the wheat segment is helping the market grow in the expected time frame.

Product Analysis

The native starch and starch derivatives and sweeteners segment led the market in 2024. Combined, these product types accounted for roughly 73% of the market share, with starch derivatives and sweeteners alone making up approximately 73% of total revenues, driven by their extensive use in food and beverage applications. Native starches also maintained the largest individual segment share, thanks to growing consumer demand for clean-label and natural ingredients across processed foods, pharmaceuticals, paper, and adhesive sectors.

Industrial Starch Market Top Companies

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Cargill

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Grain Processing Corporation

Roquette Frères

Tereos Group

Royal Cosun

Altia Industrial

Recent Developments of the Industrial Starch Market



In May 2025, Agrana, an Austria-based starch-based product producer announced its new line of clean label starches added to their portfolio, the ‘Agenapure’. The starches are derived from European raw materials and promise to give perfect texture to different food items.



(Source- https://vegconomist.com/ingredients/agrana-agenapure-clean-label-starches/)



In November 2024, a Thai-based firm, ‘Thai Wah’ decided to launch tapioca-based thermoplastic for packaging their consumer food products in 1 to 2 years. The main aim of the Thai firm is to introduce sustainable packaging solutions in the market for a lower carbon footprint.



(Source- https://www.foodnavigator-asia.com/Article/2024/11/12/thai-firm-offers-tapioca-based-thermoplastic-material-as-sustainable-option-for-food-industry/)

Segments Covered in the Report



By Application

Food & Beverage

Feed

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Beverages

Convenience Foods

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Others



By Source

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Others



By Product

Native Starch and Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners

Cationic Starch

Ethylated Starch

Oxidized Starch

Acid Modified Starch

Unmodified Starch

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

