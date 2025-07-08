Blockmate Ventures to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference July 10th

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures (OTCQB: MATEF | TSXV: MATE), based in Toronto, focused on venture building scalable Blockchain businesses, today announced that Domenic Carosa, Founder & Chairman, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 10th, 2025.

DATE: July 10th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 10th and July 15th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

HVLO token sale and listing backed by Animoca Brands

Hivello backed by group of strategic blockchain investors in December 2024, led by Tony G

HVLO value growth drivers through airdrop rewards, Buy & Burn initiative and fiat pairings

Blockmate Mining launched as a new subsidiary at a low-cost facility in Wyoming with capacity for 200 BTC production per month and integrated mine-and-hold strategy

The Wyoming site offers an electricity cost of just 3.3 cents per kilowatt-hour, among the most competitive rates in North America

About Blockmate

Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company’s portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Blockmate Ventures

Domenic Carosa

Founder & Chairman

+61 411 196 979

dom@blockmate.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com