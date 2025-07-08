Report on Carbios’ liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

PRESS RELEASE

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 08 July 2025 (18:00 CEST). CARBIOS, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of June 30, 2025, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

17,205 shares

€ 176,478.97

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,381

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,301

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 324,721 shares for € 2,121,620.77

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 330,062 shares for € 2,170,808.76

For the record, as of the half-year statement on December 31, 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

22,546 shares

€ 127,292.70

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,056

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,920

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 248,927 shares for € 3,071,305.39

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 244,617 shares for € 2,999,246.76

At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

2,048 shares

€ 151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and construction work of the world’s first industrial biorecycling plant is expected to restart in the second half of 2025, subject to the necessary additional funding. CARBIOS has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

LinkedIn: CARBIOS / Instagram: insideCarbios

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in CARBIOS in any country.

Translation is for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Political, economic and budgetary uncertainties in France and Europe may affect the schedule for actual grant payments. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS’ financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS’ future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority (“AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

CARBIOS

Laura Perrin

Press Relations

laura.perrin@carbios.com

+33 (0)6 30 26 50 04

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76



Press Relations (France)

Iconic

Aurélie Aknin

carbios@iconic.fr

+33 (0)6 68 28 21 78 Press Relations (DACH & UK)

MC Services

Anne Hennecke

carbios@mc-services.eu

+49 (0)211 529 252 22





