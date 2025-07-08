Report on Carbios’ liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

 | Source: Carbios Carbios

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION: ONGOING

  • Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)
  • Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 08 July 2025 (18:00 CEST). CARBIOS, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of June 30, 2025, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 17,205 shares
  • € 176,478.97
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,381
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,301
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 324,721 shares for € 2,121,620.77
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 330,062 shares for € 2,170,808.76

For the record, as of the half-year statement on December 31, 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 22,546 shares
  • € 127,292.70
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,056
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,920
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 248,927 shares for € 3,071,305.39
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 244,617 shares for € 2,999,246.76

At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 2,048 shares
  • € 151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

###

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS   is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and construction work of the world’s first industrial biorecycling plant is expected to restart in the second half of 2025, subject to the necessary additional funding. CARBIOS has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

LinkedIn: CARBIOS / Instagram: insideCarbios

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code               FR0011648716
Ticker Code           Euronext Growth: ALCRB
LEI:                         969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in CARBIOS in any country.

Translation is for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Political, economic and budgetary uncertainties in France and Europe may affect the schedule for actual grant payments. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS’ financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS’ future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority (“AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

CARBIOS
Laura Perrin
Press Relations
laura.perrin@carbios.com
+33 (0)6 30 26 50 04
Benjamin Audebert
Investor Relations
contact@carbios.com
+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

Press Relations (France)
Iconic
Aurélie Aknin
carbios@iconic.fr
+33 (0)6 68 28 21 78		Press Relations (DACH & UK)
MC Services
Anne Hennecke
carbios@mc-services.eu
+49 (0)211 529 252 22

APPENDIX

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting January 1, 2025 and ending June 30, 2025
Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting January 1, 2025 and ending June 30, 2025
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesEquity purchased in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesEquity sold in euros
Total2 381324 7212 121 620,77 Total2 301330 0622 170 808,76
02/01/20252101696,90 02/01/2025149816 931,90
03/01/2025179016 342,20 03/01/20252101712,20
06/01/2025312 17014 732,25 06/01/2025161 4019 621,95
07/01/202596324 274,49 07/01/2025107014 767,79
08/01/202598035 394,80 08/01/202574242 867,80
09/01/2025117014 766,70 09/01/2025107775 315,90
10/01/2025106984 577,81 10/01/202574012 661,61
13/01/202562011 311,52 13/01/202543011 981,52
14/01/2025406 10138 993,50 14/01/2025162 30114 953,50
15/01/2025162 10113 173,20 15/01/2025153 48622 098,15
16/01/2025112 40114 958,34 16/01/202592 12113 414,34
17/01/2025162 40115 450,15 17/01/2025294 89631 300,20
20/01/2025233 60123 358,70 20/01/2025223 10120 234,70
21/01/2025433 90125 707,71 21/01/2025153 00119 899,71
22/01/2025203 60123 289,67 22/01/202587775 069,34
23/01/202591 2017 629,40 23/01/202592 10113 506,40
24/01/2025275 10132 634,42 24/01/2025203 42522 180,75
27/01/2025183 29820 546,66 27/01/2025163 30120 709,29
28/01/2025497 26742 712,45 28/01/2025264 31825 159,36
29/01/2025121 2016 899,80 29/01/2025141 2367 155,40
30/01/202559015 453,73 30/01/2025306 74940 722,96
31/01/202533001 866,00 31/01/2025284 50028 962,00
03/02/2025213 00119 368,55 03/02/202588915 654,05
04/02/2025264 80129 916,39 04/02/2025153 00118 690,39
05/02/2025254 80129 031,26 05/02/2025152 67816 190,80
06/02/202592 10112 852,00 06/02/2025143 17419 461,46
07/02/2025212 94620 140,65 07/02/2025588 46159 559,85
10/02/2025335 30533 968,20 10/02/202561 4009 106,00
11/02/2025111 2487 826,34 11/02/2025121 80111 430,24
12/02/2025102 05312 873,90 12/02/202591 3178 248,66
13/02/2025142 17013 454,10 13/02/2025142 28414 305,20
14/02/2025181 82511 336,72 14/02/2025111 80111 262,20
17/02/2025172 60916 043,08 17/02/2025131 5019 261,30
18/02/202586513 969,76 18/02/202591 2017 380,10
19/02/2025212 99518 467,14 19/02/202592 10113 068,20
20/02/2025132 70016 233,00 20/02/202581 80110 893,02
21/02/202589015 454,07 21/02/2025121 80110 962,07
24/02/2025203 90024 000,00 24/02/2025316 00037 248,00
25/02/2025253 00118 333,22 25/02/202566013 666,22
26/02/2025121 5018 990,89 26/02/2025111 80110 851,02
27/02/2025101 2047 172,97 27/02/202549015 412,06
28/02/2025101 79811 019,06 28/02/2025182 70616 672,57
03/03/2025212 70116 196,00 03/03/2025132 10112 666,12
04/03/2025273 00117 483,07 04/03/202561 5018 732,95
05/03/2025172 73416 101,16 05/03/2025284 82928 572,68
06/03/2025101 2017 025,96 06/03/2025182 97217 569,12
07/03/2025141 80010 434,16 07/03/2025111 5018 759,90
10/03/2025213 90123 585,92 10/03/2025515 87135 688,52
11/03/2025405 70135 274,10 11/03/2025427 32645 569,50
12/03/2025192 79917 402,00 12/03/2025153 00118 762,28
13/03/2025192 25813 936,64 13/03/2025132 40015 087,00
14/03/202559005 700,00 14/03/2025204 20027 531,00
17/03/2025152 40015 828,00 17/03/2025202 82818 822,40
18/03/2025243 90127 816,75 18/03/2025336 77347 883,35
19/03/2025466 30145 223,12 19/03/2025477 50154 283,12
20/03/2025102 40117 635,44 20/03/2025202 70119 915,44
21/03/20254310 50170 183,04 21/03/2025295 10132 671,04
24/03/2025254 80030 324,00 24/03/202571 2007 896,00
25/03/2025142 40014 736,00 25/03/2025132 70016 704,00
26/03/2025132 60015 764,00 26/03/2025212 40014 784,00
27/03/2025142 70016 434,00 27/03/202546003 756,00
28/03/202559005 454,00 28/03/2025111 80011 007,00
31/03/2025193 30119 319,96 31/03/202561 2507 268,16
01/04/202591 89010 874,89 01/04/2025153 55220 628,59
02/04/2025131 78410 486,80 02/04/2025112 10112 464,98
03/04/2025243 52920 799,98 03/04/2025123 00117 873,90
04/04/2025224 20123 315,80 04/04/202596033 479,48
07/04/2025556 45127 427,38 07/04/2025639 00142 319,45
08/04/2025221 97810 374,66 08/04/2025122 25011 928,00
09/04/2025463 57218 274,40 09/04/2025212 73414 081,58
10/04/2025332 85015 160,50 10/04/2025464 44024 332,21
11/04/2025556 60139 173,40 11/04/2025789 86357 654,32
14/04/2025242 40014 154,00 14/04/2025322 85016 909,50
15/04/2025161 5018 766,04 15/04/202589015 292,04
16/04/2025111 0506 066,00 16/04/2025101 3507 908,00
17/04/2025109015 394,00 17/04/202577514 518,00
22/04/2025202 25014 124,00 22/04/2025303 30020 661,00
23/04/202557504 866,00 23/04/2025272 10113 644,60
24/04/2025121 3518 808,70 24/04/202591 2007 902,00
25/04/2025101 1457 599,04 25/04/2025291 95113 043,74
28/04/202566014 357,30 28/04/2025202 40117 735,50
29/04/2025343 71928 846,14 29/04/2025545 70144 965,83
30/04/2025151 65013 296,00 30/04/2025109007 308,00
02/05/2025302 41719 459,62 02/05/2025121 0508 608,95
05/05/2025565 22538 541,43 05/05/202581 2018 955,29
06/05/2025171 71212 313,42 06/05/2025162 19916 095,71
07/05/2025232 17815 322,38 07/05/2025000,00
08/05/202596044 033,06 08/05/202546004 054,00
09/05/202577505 136,00 09/05/2025172 01313 919,67
12/05/2025141 3849 432,24 12/05/202581 4009 690,00
13/05/202586004 055,84 13/05/202568005 492,00
14/05/2025212 75818 258,36 14/05/202512001 332,00
15/05/2025191 80011 142,00 15/05/2025107674 794,04
16/05/2025141 80010 869,00 16/05/2025162 19913 349,78
19/05/2025131 85611 068,41 19/05/202589015 400,11
20/05/202591 81311 253,90 20/05/2025173 53421 818,16
21/05/2025193 28720 492,10 21/05/202581 80011 280,00
22/05/202581 2007 296,00 22/05/20255150915,72
23/05/202551 2007 386,00 23/05/2025183 15019 613,28
26/05/2025335 97536 501,80 26/05/2025153 84323 544,68
27/05/202591 2277 433,58 27/05/2025223 65922 373,70
28/05/2025556 75154 382,25 28/05/202510914 751114 383,00
29/05/2025353 18224 918,00 29/05/2025222 55120 167,27
30/05/2025303 60128 826,14 30/05/2025383 15125 535,14
02/06/2025292 37118 171,85 02/06/2025141 63312 613,99
03/06/2025212 54918 661,42 03/06/202569006 537,00
04/06/2025101 2018 629,36 04/06/2025191 55611 343,86
05/06/2025121 3769 956,69 05/06/2025201 89613 807,69
06/06/202571 0257 399,50 06/06/2025262 40017 634,75
09/06/2025222 40118 122,22 09/06/2025413 31925 264,23
10/06/2025232 27317 836,61 10/06/2025352 18217 218,56
11/06/2025203 72928 535,04 11/06/2025213 07023 602,34
12/06/2025243 90030 180,00 12/06/2025284 95038 481,00
13/06/2025296 30146 993,26 13/06/2025152 47518 231,00
16/06/2025101 50111 245,30 16/06/2025172 62619 705,30
17/06/2025253 90129 353,46 17/06/2025263 64727 611,66
18/06/2025131 80013 212,00 18/06/202589456 941,74
19/06/202599006 498,04 19/06/20252132974,08
20/06/202569006 480,00 20/06/2025131 50010 890,00
23/06/2025262 99320 918,94 23/06/2025131 81312 649,82
24/06/2025152 40117 185,05 24/06/2025203 91328 036,53
25/06/2025132 40117 383,30 25/06/2025192 84620 747,32
26/06/2025233 90028 608,00 26/06/2025111 75413 042,76
27/06/20252857,49 27/06/2025193 60126 470,19
30/06/2025265 10138 827,66 30/06/2025273 85629 551,96

Attachment


Attachments

2025 07 08 _PR_HY2025 Liquidity Report

Recommended Reading