Practice AI™ and Settlement Streams Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand AI-Powered Services and Enhance Settlement Distributions

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practice AI™ , a leading provider of AI solutions for legal and medical professionals, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Settlement Streams, a trusted post-settlement financial management for law firms. This collaboration marks a milestone in advancing intelligent, end-to-end solutions for the personal injury and mass tort legal sectors.

Through this partnership, Settlement Streams’ clients will gain direct access to Practice AI’s suite of AI-powered tools, including automated demand letter generation and medical document summarization. These tools are designed to save firms hundreds of hours and reduce operational bottlenecks. In turn, Practice AI clients will benefit from enhanced settlement distribution capabilities, offering a more efficient, secure, and transparent experience for post-resolution fund handling.

“This partnership allows both of our organizations to deliver greater value at every stage of the case lifecycle,” said Hamid Kohan , CEO of Practice AI. “By aligning Practice AI’s automation tools with Settlement Streams’ best-in-class disbursement platform, we’re helping firms go from case intake to check disbursement faster and smarter than ever before.”

The integration reflects a shared commitment to simplifying legal workflows through technology—empowering attorneys, paralegals, and operations teams to focus on outcomes, not admin.

“This collaboration is about creating a smarter workflow for our shared clients. Practice AI excels at streamlining the complex, document-intensive work required to get a case to the finish line. We provide a secure, transparent platform to handle the crucial financial steps that follow. It’s a natural fit that will deliver immediate value, helping firms move from intake to disbursement with greater speed and confidence,” said Ben Raslavich, Founder and CEO

The partnership will roll out across shared clients starting in Q3 2025, with joint webinars, integration support, and platform enhancements planned throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.lawpractice.ai or www.settlementstreams.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Practice AI™

Address: 21731 Ventura Blvd. #175, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Phone: (424) 476-5858

Email: sales@mylawfirm.ai