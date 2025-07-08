ICYMI: Administrator Loeffler Joins Lara Trump for Exclusive Interview on One Big Beautiful Bill

WASHINGTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In case you missed it, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), joined My View with Laura Trump to discuss how President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill will empower America’s 34 million small businesses. Signed into law on July 4, 2025, the bill provides historic tax cuts that will unleash a new era of hiring, growth, and prosperity on Main Street.

During the exclusive interview, Administrator Loeffler and Lara Trump visited small businesses in Wilmington, North Carolina, where they spoke directly to job creators about how the One Big Beautiful Bill will help them create jobs, expand, and plan for the future. Administrator Loeffler highlighted that the bill will lock in tax relief, cut burdensome regulations, and strengthen American supply chains. She also emphasized how the SBA and President Trump will continue to work together to empower small businesses and workers as they drive America’s economic comeback, including through efforts like the agency’s Made in America Manufacturing Initiative and Make Onshoring Great Again Portal.

Click HERE to watch the full interview or view excerpts below:

“[The One Big Beautiful Bill] is the lifeblood for small businesses, to have that certainty of low taxes. It will also create about 1 million Main Street jobs—main streets like this that will benefit from the economic energy that will come behind it. It is literally rocket fuel for the economy.”

“We’ve talked to manufacturers…from aerospace to defense to barbeque grills and boats and so many things that this country can do. We’ve even introduced a directory for Made in America, manufactured goods to ensure that small businesses can source supplies from America—and that’s what’s happening across this country. Small businesses are grateful for President Trump fighting for fair-trade.”

“What’s great about getting out across the country, outside of Washington, you see the concerns that are on the minds of hardworking Americans that make this country work…the last thing they need to hear is that there is a tax increase on the horizon…massive tax increase on hardworking Americans who have been pushed to the brink by Biden inflation that created 20% inflation, $1.6 trillion of regulation.”

“It’s such a great honor to serve in President Trump’s Administration…I bring 30 years of business experience to this role, but most importantly, I bring the heart of a small businessperson…so I know what small businesses go through every single day to make this country work—to make ours the greatest in the world—and President Trump is fighting for small businesses through fair trade, through deregulation and through low taxes.”

