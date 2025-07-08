American Kidney Fund Activates Disaster Relief Program to Provide Aid to Dialysis and Post-Transplant Patients Impacted by Flooding in Texas Hill Country

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) has activated its Disaster Relief Program to assist dialysis and post-transplant patients living in areas that have been impacted by the devastating floods in central Texas. AKF’s Disaster Relief Program is the nation’s only rapid-response system that provides emergency financial aid to dialysis and recent transplant patients.

The catastrophic flooding struck on Friday on the Guadalupe River near Kerrville killing more than 100 people and causing extensive damage. Evacuation is particularly challenging for people who need to receive dialysis treatments three times per week.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the loss of life and devastation in Texas,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “In this time of great need, people living with kidney failure are particularly vulnerable, as they rely on dialysis treatments and specific medications and foods to maintain their health. AKF is ready to provide critical assistance to Texas patients who have been impacted by this disaster.”

Emergency grants of $250 are available for dialysis and post-transplant patients living in the following counties in Texas: Kerr, Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Williamson and Tom Green. Disaster relief grants help patients with low incomes replace lost medications and kidney-friendly foods (which may be spoiled due to power outages), pay for temporary housing and transportation to treatment, and replace clothing and personal essentials lost due to the natural disaster or the need to evacuate with little to no notice.

To donate in support of AKF’s disaster relief efforts for the Texas floods, visit AKF’s website. AKF covers the administrative costs of this program so that 100% of donations may go directly to patients in need.

People with kidney failure are more susceptible to difficulties during a natural disaster, as interruptions to dialysis treatments can put them at risk for being hospitalized. AKF has developed a resource page for patients impacted by the floods, which can be accessed here.

AKF has been providing emergency disaster financial assistance to kidney patients throughout all the major disasters that have struck the United States and its territories for the past three decades. Last year, AKF distributed more than 1,600 disaster relief grants totaling nearly $420,000 to people affected by hurricanes and severe storms. Dialysis and recent kidney transplant patients who need emergency financial aid should contact a social worker at their dialysis or transplant clinic for information on applying for aid or apply directly at gms.KidneyFund.org.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org