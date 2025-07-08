SERVPRO Launches “Unexpected” Campaign to Spotlight Franchise Heroes and Brand Promise

Gallatin, Tennessee, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in fire and water cleanup, restoration, and construction, has launched its newest national advertising campaign, “Unexpected.” This emotionally resonant initiative spotlights the people behind the SERVPRO name—its restoration experts and franchisees—while reinforcing the brand’s core mission: caring for people during life’s toughest moments.

At the heart of “Unexpected” is a focus on SERVPRO’s promise to help make unexpected disasters “Like it never even happened.” Featuring real technicians performing real cleanup work, the campaign captures the everyday heroism of SERVPRO franchise crews as they help families, businesses, and even hospitals recover from the unthinkable. These authentic moments make the campaign feel deeply personal and grounded in reality.

“This campaign celebrates our SERVPRO franchise technicians and gets to the roots of why we do what we do,” said Rob Rajkowski, Chief Marketing Officer of Servpro Industries, LLC. “It shows us doing what we do best: Caring for people and making their lives better in a really difficult situation.”

The campaign’s development was a highly intentional process, shaped by input from across the SERVPRO franchise network and anchored in a shared commitment to SERVPRO’s values.

“To be able to put a campaign together that really accentuates all the positive things about the brand and our franchise teams—that’s what I’m most excited about,” Rajkowski continued. “These are real SERVPRO franchise crews doing real work. It doesn’t get more authentic than that.”

The campaign’s centerpiece videos are more than just visuals—they are a statement that at SERVPRO, we got you. Whether it’s a business owner facing flood damage and a loss of production, a family returning home to a pipe burst, or a hospital recovering from flooding, that message captures SERVPRO’s brand spirit: reliable, professional, and Here to Help®.

An intentional focus was placed on targeting multiple segments and channels—both residential and commercial properties.

Commercial spots will highlight the company’s core services, including water and fire restoration and construction services. Two anthem spots will showcase SERVPRO’s broad range of services and expertise, while a special feature will honor the brand’s continued support of first responders.

The omnichannel campaign will run across national TV and radio, streaming platforms, digital, and social media. Franchisees will also receive localized assets, empowering them to share the message directly within their own communities.

Campaign direction was led by BUNTIN, a full-service advertising agency based in Nashville, Tennessee, that has been Servpro Industries, LLC’s Agency of Record for more than 20 years.

View the Campaign

Watch the full commercials on the SERVPRO YouTube channel

Follow along and share using #Unexpected

About SERVPRO®

For nearly 60 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,350 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to help make it “Like it never even happened.”

