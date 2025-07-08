Questex Strengthens Operational Real Estate Platform Through Acquisition, Expanding Strategic Growth and Market Leadership in the Built Environment

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading authority in the operational real estate investment sector, today announces the acquisition of the event and media assets of Affordable Housing Finance and Multifamily Executive. This move reinforces the company’s aggressive growth strategy and positions it to capitalize on rising market demand across the built environment. The acquisition significantly expands Questex’s real estate portfolio extending its global hospitality real estate presence into the U.S. affordable housing and multi-family markets, which are projecting growth over the next several years, driven by sustained demand, demographic shifts, and public-private investment initiatives.

The acquisition supports Questex’s overarching growth strategy, which focuses on both organic and strategic expansion within fast-evolving, high-growth industries. There is a nationwide shortage of affordable housing and according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025–2029 housing market forecast, home prices are projected to increase by approximately 17% from 2024 levels—outpacing inflation and underscoring the critical role of the multi-family and affordable housing sectors in the future of real estate. Sources: U.S. News & World Report: 2025-2029 Housing Market Predictions and National Low Income Housing Coalition The Gap: A Shortage of Affordable Homes

These adjacent markets share strong synergies with Questex’s existing operational real estate offerings, presenting a compelling opportunity to deliver essential content, connections, and innovations to a broader ecosystem. By integrating Affordable Housing Finance and Multifamily Executive, Questex further solidifies its leading position as a trusted partner to decision-makers across the hospitality, real estate, and housing finance sectors.

“The affordable housing and multi-family markets are experiencing rapid growth amid increasing urbanization and rising global demand for accessible housing,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex. “This acquisition enables us to bring our proven expertise in high-impact events, data-driven digital platforms, and actionable insights to these expanding sectors. It reflects our commitment to helping people live better and longer by investing in industries that shape how we live, work, and experience the world.”

Building on a significant hospitality platform, Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Hospitality & Operational Real Estate, a newly created group comprised of living and lodging real estate media and event assets at Questex, unveils a strengthened and strategically aligned group, focusing on the Built Environment. Khajavi added, “This addition reinforces our leadership in real estate and aligns with our broader strategy of serving global and scaled sectors that are reshaping the built environment and the experience economy.”

This acquisition builds on Questex’s recent strategic initiatives in the real estate space, including the acquisition of the NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF), the 2024 launch of IHIF Asia, and the debut of BxR, the first U.S. event dedicated to branded residences. Questex will use its expanded real estate position as a launch pad for additional organic launches in underserved areas of the market.

