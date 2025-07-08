Zignal Labs and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Next-Generation OSINT Platform to Government and Defense Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zignal Labs, a leader in open source intelligence (OSINT) for mission-ready situational awareness, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Zignal’s Public Sector distributor, making Zignal’s next-generation OSINT platform and tools available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Zignal transforms global open source data, including social media posts, images, videos and online narratives, into operationally relevant intelligence for mission sets ranging from early warning to threat interdiction and influence operations to force protection. By fusing narrative signals with visual detections, Zignal delivers a unified view of both the information and operational environments, in real time, anywhere in the world.

“With nearly 15 years of operational experience, Zignal is purpose-built to ensure public data is used to its fullest potential as an intelligence layer,” said Adam Beaugh, CEO of Zignal Labs. “This partnership with Carahsoft expands access to our most advanced capabilities to date, improving time to insight and helping defense and intelligence teams detect and respond to threats with greater clarity and speed.”

Zignal’s next-generation OSINT platform includes four core offerings, Discover, ZEN, Narratives and Detect. With datasets, custom models and alerting that rapidly adapt to shifting mission parameters, Zignal’s platform is designed to scale across strategic, operational and tactical workflows. Zignal’s analysis environment is built for unclassified use and offers flexible delivery into customer-owned or classified systems. AI-enriched insights can also be integrated into existing workflows through APIs, cloud storage (e.g., Amazon S3, Azure Blob), C5ISR platforms and edge tools like ATAK.

“Zignal’s platform addresses mission needs across defense, intelligence and Federal civilian agencies,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Zignal delivers battle-tested insights at scale, designed from extensive experience with implementing OSINT in complex, dynamic environments. We look forward to working with Zignal Labs and our reseller partners to bring enhanced OSINT solutions to the Public Sector.”

Unmatched Delivery Flexibility and AI-Driven Insight

As part of the partnership launch, Zignal and Carahsoft are introducing new platform capabilities that elevate OSINT’s role in strategic and tactical intelligence operations:

Discover : Rapid ad hoc search across billions of global records, built for fast verification, influence tracking and tactical checks, all with no training required. Supports multilingual natural language queries and delivers full in-platform content access.

: Rapid ad hoc search across billions of global records, built for fast verification, influence tracking and tactical checks, all with no training required. Supports multilingual natural language queries and delivers full in-platform content access. ZEN : Persistent, adaptive monitoring with smart alerting and customizable live dashboards. Analysts can tailor views to mission requirements, supported by AI-enhanced sentiment analysis and influence intelligence.

: Persistent, adaptive monitoring with smart alerting and customizable live dashboards. Analysts can tailor views to mission requirements, supported by AI-enhanced sentiment analysis and influence intelligence. Narratives (New): LLM-powered detection of known and unknown narratives across languages, platforms and adversarial ecosystems. Enables early warning of behavioral shifts, developing events and potential escalation.

(New): LLM-powered detection of known and unknown narratives across languages, platforms and adversarial ecosystems. Enables early warning of behavioral shifts, developing events and potential escalation. Detect (New): Map-based, geolocated visual intelligence powered by computer vision, OCR and custom AI models. Surfaces and alerts on mission-critical insight from open source imagery and video in near real time.

All platform modules are backed by AI-driven enrichment, confidence scoring, multilingual processing and geoanalysis, ensuring operators receive only relevant, verified signals. As part of this release, Zignal is introducing several new proprietary capabilities developed in close collaboration with defense, intelligence, Federal civilian and commercial users:

Intelligence-Grade Sentiment Model

Zignal’s proprietary sentiment model delivers superior accuracy versus off-the-shelf models in detecting entities, tone, stance and influence in multilingual, high-context environments. Built for OSINT at scale, it distinguishes neutral discourse from adversarial content, supporting faster, more confident decisions.

Context-Aware AI Pipeline

Zignal embeds AI across the full data lifecycle, from ingestion to delivery, creating a pipeline that aligns with mission context before a query is made. Integrated LLMs, CV and NLP proactively enrich and filter content, reducing analyst workload and providing decision-quality intelligence wherever it’s accessed in the pipeline.

Mission-Aligned Collection Architecture

Zignal’s updated collection architecture curates global open source data across languages and platforms, from major networks to hard-to-reach regional ecosystems, prioritizing mission relevance over raw volume to improve signal fidelity and reduce noise. Regional datasets offer deep visibility into critical information environments, including official Government channels, State-affiliated and independent media and first-person reporting.

Zignal's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F.

For more information, visit www.zignallabs.com .

About Zignal Labs

Zignal Labs delivers real-time, mission-ready intelligence by transforming open-source data into the world’s most powerful unconventional ISR network. Built for both strategic and tactical use, Zignal’s AI-powered platform fuses narrative intelligence, geolocated visual detections, and enriched analytics to provide a unified view of the information and operational environments, anywhere in the world. Zignal supports government, defense, and intelligence agencies with unmatched delivery flexibility via its own analysis tools or direct integration into customer-owned systems, APIs, or edge platforms. Operational in every AOR, Zignal serves customers like the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver intelligence at speed, scale, and specificity. Learn more at www.zignallabs.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

