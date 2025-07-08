Ingenio Care Closes Pre-Seed Funding to Launch AI-Enabled, Patient-Centric Digital Health Network — Pilots Now Open for IPAs, Employers, and Health Plans

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingenio Care, an AI-enabled, patient-centric digital health network, today announced the successful close of its pre-seed funding round. The company is preparing to launch pilot programs with Independent Physician Associations (IPAs), self-insured employers, and health plans, introducing a platform designed to resolve the systemic challenges of access, fragmentation, and administrative inefficiency in U.S. healthcare.

A Smarter Network for a System in Crisis

The healthcare ecosystem is strained like never before: patients face weeks-long wait times, providers are bogged down by administrative burdens, and payers are scaling back services amid rising costs. Even once-promising centralized care models like Oak Street Health and VillageMD are facing major challenges, exposing the limits of top-down disruption.

Ingenio Care offers a fundamentally different model: a scalable digital health network that enhances existing infrastructure with real-time data, automation, and seamless coordination — placing the patient at the center.

“We are no longer just talking about inefficiency — we’re talking about dysfunction,” said Alex Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ingenio Care. “Ingenio Care was built to be the connective layer the system desperately needs — linking patients, providers, and payers into a smarter, faster, and more responsive network.”

The Ingenio Care App: Patient-Centric and System-Aware

At the core of Ingenio Care is a first-of-its-kind patient app that gives individuals the ability to manage their care and costs through a single digital experience:

Instant access to available, in-network providers across primary, specialty, and behavioral care

across primary, specialty, and behavioral care Seamless care navigation including referrals, follow-ups, and care plan coordination

including referrals, follow-ups, and care plan coordination Cost transparency to help patients make informed decisions

to help patients make informed decisions Continuity of care even across insurance or employer changes — a first in U.S. healthcare

— a first in U.S. healthcare Upcoming integration with credit cards for identity verification, reducing fraud and intake errors



“Patients shouldn’t have to start over every time they change plans or employers,” said Kumar. “We’ve built the first system that follows the patient — not the paperwork.”

The Ingenio Care platform reduces the frequency of future ER visits and hospital admissions, increasing patient outcomes and satisfaction while simultaneously reducing expenditure from providers and systems.

Reducing Wait Times by Unlocking Capacity

By intelligently matching patients with underutilized providers and increasing provider efficiency, Ingenio Care believes it can cut wait times by 30% to 50%. The platform identifies availability in real time and guides patients toward timely, appropriate care — improving both experience and outcomes.

“There’s untapped capacity in the system today,” said Kumar. “Our platform unlocks it by reducing friction, connecting the dots, and giving providers better tools to manage their day-to-day work.”

Network Effects: Growing Value for All Participants

As the Ingenio Care network expands, all stakeholders benefit — including providers. Physicians and care organizations gain access to a natural flow of in-network patients actively navigating through the platform. This reduces the need for expensive marketing and patient acquisition campaigns, while simultaneously lowering administrative overhead through automation and integration.

“Ingenio Care brings patients to us more efficiently — and helps us serve them better,” said Dr. Yogi Ahluwalia, Chair of Psychiatry at Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center of Chicago. “It’s the kind of infrastructure that scales with us, not against us.”

“We're excited to be part of something that enhances care without disrupting how we practice,” added Dr. Pradeep Thapar, owner of Premier Psychiatry. “This is what the next generation of clinical operations should look like.”

Pilots Now Open

Ingenio Care is enrolling pilot sites across provider networks, employers, and health plans. Initial pilots will measure improvements in appointment access, care navigation, administrative burden, and cost-effectiveness.

To learn more or join a pilot program, visit www.ingeniocare.com or contact Ingenio Care:

Contact:

Rohin Gopalka

rohin.gopalka@ingeniocare.com

About Ingenio Care

Ingenio Care is an AI-enabled, patient-centric digital health network that empowers patients, providers, and payers through intelligent access, real-time coordination, and simplified infrastructure. With a first-of-its-kind app and a platform designed for real-world scalability, Ingenio Care delivers the tools to restore healthcare’s promise — better care, smarter systems, and shared value.