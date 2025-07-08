Ergodyne Launches Safety Glasses Designed to Stand Out, Then Stay Out of the Way

St. Paul, MN, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Style gets them on. Performance keeps them on. That’s always been the thinking that drives safety work gear manufacturer Ergodyne. And it's never been more evident than with the latest additions to its safety glasses line.

From clean, classic silhouettes to bolder, blade-style frames, they bring a fresh aesthetic to the job site. But beneath the good looks, it’s all about serious safety and comfort.

“In terms of style, they're built to stand out. But once the work begins, the best compliment is forgetting they're event there... no slipping, no fogging, no distractions,” said Justin Schuetz, Product Manager at Ergodyne. “They look great. They feel great. And most importantly, they'll help prevent you from adding to the 2,000 or so work-related eye injuries that happen in the U.S. every year."

Leading the launch is SIXTEN, a timeless frame that merges everyday wearability with job site durability. Optional polarized mirrored lenses cut through glare and reduce eye strain, while upgraded Fog-Off+ tech keeps vision clear in high-humidity or extreme temperature shifts.

Returning with additional options is AEGIR, a favorite among workers for its aggressive wraparound style. Now with high-contrast, color-enhancing lens options and new frame colors, it’s built for both sharp looks and sharper vision.

And just like the rest of Ergodyne's eye protection catalogue, the newest (SIXTEN & AEGIR) are built and designed with an intense focus on real-world function.

"Safety glasses shouldn’t look or feel like a compromise," said Ergodyne President, Greg Schrab. “Workers won’t wear what gets in the way. These don’t. That’s the whole point.”

