Health Care Cuts Will Impact Asthma Care

Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA:

“For the 28 million people in the United States with asthma, there’s nothing beautiful about this bill. Nonpartisan projections indicate the Medicaid cuts contained in the bill will result in 17 million people losing health insurance coverage. Nearly half of all children with asthma get their health insurance through Medicaid, and adults on Medicaid are 2 times more likely to have asthma than adults with private insurance.

“Let’s be clear: Medicaid offers a lifeline for people with asthma among other chronic conditions, and this bill will take that lifeline away for many of them. There’s nothing beautiful about slashing health care for millions of people in our community.

“9 people die each day from asthma, but with access to treatment, these deaths are preventable. By making it more challenging to access necessary treatments, this new law puts lives at risk.”

AAFA notes the following anticipated impacts of H.R. 1:

17 million people, including nearly 2 million people with asthma will lose access to healthcare coverage

More than 300 rural hospitals will close – rural hospitals provide access to care and treatment for many people with asthma

With fewer hospitals/providers as a fallout from these cuts, even people on private insurance will experience adverse impacts, including loss of access to treatment and a potential rise in emergency room visits

Beyond the health care impacts, the legislation also makes significant cuts in programs that promote cleaner air. These cuts will create challenges for people with asthma and other respiratory conditions, as air pollution is a common asthma trigger. The problematic cuts include:

Reduced incentives for clean energy solutions like wind, solar, electric vehicles and batteries - $500 billion in cuts

Rescinded funding for critical environmental programs in underserved communities - $3 billion in cuts

Repealed funding for programs that seek to reduce diesel emissions and cut air pollution at schools

The combination of increased emissions and reduced access to health care will create a perfect storm, making life more difficult for people with asthma.

What can people with asthma who have Medicaid do?

It is important to note that Medicaid is a federal program that funds state health insurance programs. In many states, these programs are not called Medicaid. For example, Tennessee’s Medicaid program is known as TennCare. If your health insurance is provided through a state program, there’s a good chance it is funded by Medicaid and will be impacted by these cuts.

To prepare for potential loss of coverage, you should:

Work with your provider now to ensure your asthma is well-controlled and your Asthma Action Plan is up to date

Ask your provider for an extended supply of refills on your medicines – one year or more, if possible

Explore alternative coverage options – plans may be available on the Affordable Care Act exchange

Investigate no-cost or reduced-cost medicine options offered by some drug makers

Ask state and local policymakers to protect health care safety nets

See if there are nonprofits that may provide payment assistance that will allow you to afford your treatment – AAFA’s website provides links and information on some patient assistance programs: Drug Assistance Programs | AAFA.org

What AAFA is doing

Continuing to monitor the impacts of this and other legislation and working to minimize negative impacts on our community

Advocating for restoration of funding for the CDC’s National Asthma Control Program – a proven program providing asthma resources and education in 29 states https://www.votervoice.net/iframes/AAFAmerica/Campaigns/126732/Respond

Working with state policymakers to improve support available for people with asthma and allergic diseases.



More on the potential impacts of Medicaid cuts on people with asthma and allergies is available here: https://community.aafa.org/blog/the-importance-of-medicaid-for-people-with-asthma-and-allergies

