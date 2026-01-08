AAFA Affirms Public Health Value of Vaccines as Nearly Everyone Is High Risk or Lives in Community with High Risk Individuals

Washington, DC, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 5, 2026, under Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released changes to America’s longstanding vaccination recommendation schedule. The main changes narrow recommendations for vaccination against influenza for all individuals, as well as for meningococcal disease, rotavirus, hepatitis B, and hepatitis A vaccination for children.

These changes were not made based on any data demonstrating a safety or efficacy concern for the former vaccine recommendations. The changes may lead to confusion, reduced vaccination rates, and increased illness and death.

There are over 28 million people in the U.S. who have asthma, and this includes about 5 million children. Respiratory infections are a major cause of asthma exacerbations and emergencies. Additionally, it is known that children who get sick with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection have a higher chance of developing asthma, a lifelong condition. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) has and continues to recommend influenza, RSV, pneumococcal, and COVID vaccines for people with asthma, or for those who come in close contact with those who have asthma. AAFA endorses the strong scientific evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of the approved vaccines in the U.S.

Vaccines against respiratory infections combat the spread of such infections, as well as reduce the potential harm from catching the infection. While some vaccines are more effective than others, all offer more benefit than risk and provide protection to prevent becoming sick or developing serious complications. Vaccines are even more important if you have a high-risk condition, or live (or are in close contact) with someone who has a high-risk condition. AAFA defines persons at high-risk to be those individuals with cancer, stroke, kidney disease, liver disease, lung disease (including COPD and asthma), heart disease, cystic fibrosis, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, disabilities, HIV infection, mental health conditions, tuberculosis (TB), pregnancy, obesity, high blood pressure, immunocompromised, organ transplant, or who are a current or former smoker. Essentially, this means that even if you are not in a high-risk category, you are very likely to be around people who are at higher risk of very serious illness or death. Getting vaccinated is important to reduce your own risk and take care of the community around you.

The federal government does not mandate vaccines for childcare or schools, but states have the power to do so. It is unclear how these federal changes will affect state recommendations. For children, AAFA encourages following the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommended vaccination schedule.

New CDC Vaccine Recommendation Changes Explained

According to the CDC, annual seasonal influenza vaccination now joins COVID vaccination as “no longer routinely recommended” for any age or risk-group. The CDC instead recommends “personal decision-making” regarding whether to receive either or both vaccines each year, after discussion with your healthcare provider. The CDC does not provide any guidance, information, or tools to support such decision-making for patients or healthcare personnel. Furthermore, the CDC now does not define what constitutes “high-risk,” though historically this has been defined as individuals with (or who are close contacts of individuals with) cardiac disease, lung disease (e.g., asthma, COPD), diabetes, persons with cancer or who are immunocompromised, or have other conditions as listed by AAFA above.

The decision to downgrade the pediatric influenza recommendation was made amidst a seasonal flu spike that is the worst in 25 years and has already killed at least nine children.

The decision was also made in the wake of the deadliest flu season for children on record: 289 children died from flu in the U.S. in the 2024-2025 season, beating the record for pediatric deaths previously set during the 2009 swine flu pandemic. Ninety percent of those children were not fully vaccinated against influenza, and roughly half had no preexisting conditions.

This table offers a comparison of the previous, long-standing recommendations with the new recommendations offered by the current Administration.

Vaccine Previous, longstanding recommendation based on best scientific evidence 2026 recommendations Rotovirus, COVID-19, influenza, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A, hepatitis B vaccination in children



Universally recommended Shared decision-making Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, dengue and meningococcal vaccination in children All except dengue (only for travel to dengue-endemic countries) were universally recommended for children, RSV recommended for high-risk adults age 50-75 and all adults over 75 Only for high-risk children, with exception of RSV, where recommendation remains for high-risk adults age 50-75 and all adults over 75



Measles, mumps, rubella, polio, pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus (HPV), and varicella (chickenpox) Universally recommended for children, boosters recommended for adults Remain universally recommended for children, HPV recommendation is now a single dose in children, as opposed to two doses

For more information about respiratory infections, asthma management and prevention, and vaccine recommendations, visit aafa.org/ri

###

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org

Attachments